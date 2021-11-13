Real Madrid legend sounds to replace Santiago Baños at Club América

For the year 2022 several changes are prepared in the America club, one of them is possibly in the sports presidency, because the azulcrema fans are not happy with the work of Santiago Banos, who in his administration has been the subject of criticism through social networks, for which they would seek to give him an outlet.

According to information from Juan Carlos Nava, better known as ‘El Borrego’, Jorge Valdano, former player of Real Madrid, will be the new sports president of all the Eagles; however, said source omitted in his radio program the date of his arrival, however it is presumed to be for next summer.

It is worth mentioning that the administration of Santiago Baños annoys the Americanist fans, so this situation would be one of the great reasons why they would give it out, so that the winter market of 2021 will be their last participation, since Emilio Azcarraga, owner of the team, has in mind hiring the now sports analyst.

However, at the moment Club América is preparing for the Quarterfinals of the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament, where the pupils of Santiago Solari They bring the tag of favorites to win the championship, otherwise the signs will not stop towards the squad and towards the Argentine strategist.