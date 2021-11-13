Ranking Netflix in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Friday, November 12

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it in the search for the best movies, use the tools that this platform gives you. streaming.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! These are Top 10 Most Wanted Movies in America:

1. How hard is love!

An unfortunate in love Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast guy over a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to find out she’s been cheated on. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same city and the boy who cheated on her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the holidays.

2. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

3. Chiaroscuro (Passing)

United States, 1920s. Clare is a mulatto woman married to a white racist who pretends to be white, even to her husband, to benefit from the social and economic status that was denied to blacks at that time.

Four. Infiltrators in class

Two young law enforcement officers pose as high school students to dismantle a drug trafficking network. Schmidt and Jenko were enemies at school, but when they meet again years later at the police academy, they end up becoming friends. They may not be the best agents, but their great opportunity to prove their worth comes when they join the secret police unit Jump Street, commanded by Captain Dickson. They then trade their weapons and insignia for backpacks and use their youthful appearance to infiltrate a high school. The problem is that young people today are nothing like those of years ago and Schmidt and Jenko discover that everything they thought they knew about adolescence, sex, drugs and rock and roll was completely wrong.

5. A father for Christmas

Four confronting sisters take a crash course in how to achieve good family harmony when their estranged father shows up unexpectedly at their elegant mansion for Christmas.

6. Caught

Hiding with his son Taylor on the Mexican coast, Nero hopes to put his violent career in the Special Forces behind him. But after Nero’s house is attacked and Taylor is kidnapped, the mysterious Mzamo orders Nero to massacre members of three rival criminal syndicates. If it fails, Taylor will die. Now, with bullets flying and bodies falling as Nero completes his mission, he runs to find Mzamo’s hideout and seek revenge.

7. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

8. Yara

Obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, a determined attorney goes to great lengths to find out the truth. Based on a real case.

9. American gangster

New York, 1968. Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) is the taciturn chauffeur of a prominent black Harlem mobster. When his boss dies unexpectedly, Frank seizes the opportunity to build his own empire. Thanks to his talent, he becomes not only the main drug trafficker in the city, flooding the streets with products of better quality and price, but also a highly respected public man. Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe), an incorruptible cop outcast for his honesty who knows the streets well, realizes that an outsider is climbing the ladder of power. Both Roberts and Lucas share a strict code of ethics that sets them apart from others and turns them into two lone figures on opposite sides of the law. When they meet, the confrontation between them will be inevitable.

10. Moneyball: Breaking the Rules

Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) is the general manager of the Oakland Athletics baseball team, which just lost another season. Determined to relaunch the team and with the help of young economist Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), he will use his statistics to sign the players he deems most appropriate. A method that is not shared by his teammates, nor by team coach Art Howe (Philip Seymour Hoffman).

