Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, November 12

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your favorite streaming platform.

That is clear to him Netflix, as it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions. There, they are organized according to the preference of users in real time. So you better lie down on the couch and delight yourself with the best of the seventh art.

1. Bad Boys for Life

The Miami Police Department and its elite AMMO team attempt to take down Armando Armas, the head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded assassin with a vicious and polluting nature. He is engaged in cartel work and is sent by his mother, Isabel, to kill Mike.

2. How hard is love!

An unfortunate in love Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast guy over a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to find out she’s been cheated on. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same city and the boy who cheated on her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the holidays.

3. Yara

Obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, a determined attorney goes to great lengths to find out the truth. Based on a real case.

Four. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

5. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

6. A father for Christmas

Four confronting sisters take a crash course in how to achieve good family harmony when their estranged father shows up unexpectedly at their elegant mansion for Christmas.

7. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

Our favorite monster family embarks on a luxury cruise ship so Drac can finally take a break from providing a vacation to the rest of us at the hotel. It’s a smooth sailing for Drac’s gang as the monsters indulge in all the fun on board the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball and exotic excursions, to catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes that Drac has fallen in love with the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all monsters.

8. The Scream

The seemingly normal façade of a modest Tokyo house hides the horror found within. The house is possessed by a violent plague that destroys the lives of all who enter it.

9. Two parents for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new team is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents for unequal.”

10. Conor McGregor: Notorious

A documentary about McGregor’s personal and professional trajectory, from receiving an allowance and living with his mother in a room to winning several championships and collecting large sums of money.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that Netflix offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises Netflix has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we will know soon.