Rafa Márquez revealed which defender could replace his role in Tricolor

Rafael Márquez indicated that Johan Vázquez could be the heir to the defense in the Mexican National Team (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / Reuters)

The The Mexican Futbol selection will be measured against its similar of the USA. The match will award three points in the Octagonal de la Concacaf towards Qatar 2022. Who ended the 46-year streak without being able to win in North American territory was Rafael Marquez. The defensive back scored 2v1 in the hex game in Columbus, Ohio in 2016.

The Kaiser of Michoacán, in an interview for TUDN, was questioned about the match between the countries that lead, until now, the eliminatory of the confederation of Central America and North America. Francisco Villa recalled to the different defenders who passed through the Tricolor, such as Claudio Suárez, Rafael Márquez and Héctor Moreno.

The sportswriter asked Marquez who was the successor to his position, since the names of the retired players had a world-class football quality: “Now the one who is on the right track is Johan Vázquez. He just went to Italy, at first he was a substitute, he scored a goal on his debut and now he is a starter. He has an advantage, he is left-handed. If he continues down this path, I think he can have a good career ”, argued“ The Prince of Catalonia ”.

Center-back Johan Vásquez started five of Mexico’s six games at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Photo: Molly Darlington / REUTERS)

The trajectory of Rafa was embodied in trophies, so the bases and the track record accredit him to give his opinion on the Tri. At the beginning of the year 2000 signed with Monaco of the French league. After four years, his performances earned him part of the FC Barcelona of the Spanish league. There he “touched the sky”, because he won two Champions Leagues, four Spanish Leagues, three Spanish Super Cups, one Copa del Rey as well as a Club World Cup.

Secondly, Vazquez the “European dream” has barely begun, arrived at Genoa from Italy in mid-August of this year. The young defender had a passage through the minor categories of the Rayados from Monterrey although he tried his luck in the first team and was transferred to the University Cougars. The felines sold to Vazquez by EUR 3.5 million to the Griffons.

The expectations of the youth squad of the Monterrey team were high. Johan was one of the main players who participated in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 with the U23 Mexican National Team. Jaime lozano, strategist of the selection with age limit, used it in five matches of the six that disputed in the highest international Olympic fair. He only did not play against the South African team because he received a game suspension after an expulsion.

Johan Vásquez scored in his debut with Genoa of Italy in Serie A (Photo: Twitter @SerieA)

The footballer of the blue auriaUntil then, he did not return to Mexican lands except to finalize the procedures for his transfer to the team of the A series. Johan is shaping up to be the headline of the Mexican team in the coming years for Qatar 2022, after the performance of Héctor Moreno, who is already a veteran player of the squad Tricolor.

Secondly, Rafael Márquez gave his forecast to find out who would be the winner between Mexico and the United States: “Like all matches, they are difficult and it will be tough. I trust that the Mexican team will make use of all its capabilities. There are people who can make a difference. Raúl Jiménez is a benchmark in his team.

The possible alignment of the Mexican table, with information from John Suctlife would: Guillermo Ochoa at the door. The doubts would focus on the defensive back, although Luis Chaka Rodríguez and Jesús Gallardo for the bands. While Héctor Moreno would play on the left and Johan Vázquez on the right. In the midfield it would be Luis Romo and Edson Alvarez as interiors, with Hector Herrera as a forward player.

In the lead they would be Jesus Tecatito Crown and Hirving lozano by the bands and Raul Jimenez as a forward striker in the attack.

