Price of the dollar today, November 13, exchange rate

Today Saturday, November 13, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20,5205 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at 20.5519 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.55 – Sale: $ 20.55

: Buy $ 20.55 – Sale: $ 20.55 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 20.72

: Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 20.72 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.03

: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.03 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 20.79

Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 20.79 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.80 – Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 18.80 – Sale: $ 21.55 IXE: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.20 Monex: Buy: $ 20.14 – Sale: $ 21.14

Buy: $ 20.14 – Sale: $ 21.14 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Santander: Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 20.72

Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 20.72 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.13 – Sale: $ 21.16

Buy: $ 20.13 – Sale: $ 21.16 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 64,567.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.48 pesos, for $ 27.53 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

