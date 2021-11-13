Price of the dollar today, November 13, exchange rate

Today Saturday, November 13, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20,5205 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at 20.5519 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 20.55 – Sale: $ 20.55
- HSBC: Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 20.72
- Banamex: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.03
- Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 20.79
- Banorte: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80
- Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.80 – Sale: $ 21.55
- IXE: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80
- Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.20
- Monex: Buy: $ 20.14 – Sale: $ 21.14
- Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38
- Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10
- Santander: Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 20.72
- Exchange: Buy: $ 20.13 – Sale: $ 21.16
- Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 64,567.0 with an upward trend in real time.
Dollar price in real time:
Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.48 pesos, for $ 27.53 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
