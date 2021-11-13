Presents Marvel Studios 10 series to launch on Disney Plus

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe continues to expand through Disney Plus, this year three of them were known, WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and LokiThey will also release very soon Hawk Eye, which has had excellent early reviews. Marvel has prepared new series that next year will be launching through the Disney platform, so here is a preview of what the production house has prepared. Moon knight

Starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Ethan Hawke (rumored to be Dracula), Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart, and May Calamawy. The series will be Marvel Studios’ first foray into fantasy, so we’ll see horror elements like vampires, werewolves, and other monsters. She-hulk

This series will feature Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin who receives gamma ray irradiated blood and gains the powers of the Hulk. It has been rumored to be a series of lawyers. The cast also includes Tim Roth as Abomination, Jameela Jamil as the villain Titania, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia, Robert Tinsley as Bar Patron, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga and Nicholas Cirillo. Ms Marvel

The series will introduce a new superheroine to Marvel Studios, it is Kamala Khan played by Iman Vellani. They have also confirmed that it will be in the movie Marvel’s (Captain Marvel 2) that will arrive in February 2023. The cast of the series also includes Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Rish Shah as Kamran, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan and Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer. I am groot

This will be an animated series where we will see Groot, one of the most beloved characters in the MCU thanks to his participation in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. For now, there are not many details of the project, but it is something very positive that they continue to bet on animation after the success of What if …? Secret invasion

Without a doubt this is one of the most interesting projects that we will see in Disney Plus. Since they will count as the Skrulls that have been infiltrating the Earth thanks to their ability to change their appearance, now they want to conquer the planet. The series will have a cast led by Emilia Clarke, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Olivia Colman, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Killian Scott. What if …? season 2

After Ultron almost destroyed all realities and the Guardians of the multiverse rallied to stop him, they will continue to tell more very interesting alternative stories. Threw out

This character will be featured in the Hawkeye series and Marvel Studios has decided to have his own series on Disney Plus. Ironheart

After we can no longer see Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) at Marvel Studios, his witness will be picked up by Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a character who will also be in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Agatha: House of Harkness

This series will continue the adventures of Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) a powerful witch who debuted on WandaVision and who became a fan favorite of Marvel Studios. So it will be interesting to know what other stories show us. Marvel zombies