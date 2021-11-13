Plans for this festive bridge

There is much to do this weekend, which is also a way of accompanying cultural institutions to emerge from the crisis of the pandemic. To begin with, you can enjoy the Circus Festival, which celebrates its 10th edition this year, which starts today and has a program until Monday. There are more than 80 performances to choose from, which are proposed by 21 circus groups. It’s free.

In addition to the presentations at the traditional cultural venues (Casa de Cultura de Santa Elena, the San Antonio de Prado Theater, the Pedregal Open Air Theater, the UVA El Paraíso and the UVA Nuevo Occidente), the great novelty of this edition is the return of the traditional circus tents to the neighborhoods.

The Carpa Circo Medellín will be in its traditional headquarters on the Nutibara hill, while the Carpa Teatro Inédito collective will be installed in the Santa Elena district, in the Barro Blanco village.

Tent Mini Circo Show will have its functions in the Parque Biblioteca La Ladera. All with performances between 3:00 and 7:00 pm

The program can be consulted on the social networks of @NosMueveLaCultura