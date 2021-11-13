Plans for this festive bridge

There are three days for you to enjoy the cultural plans. Any ideas.
There is much to do this weekend, which is also a way of accompanying cultural institutions to emerge from the crisis of the pandemic. To begin with, you can enjoy the Circus Festival, which celebrates its 10th edition this year, which starts today and has a program until Monday. There are more than 80 performances to choose from, which are proposed by 21 circus groups. It’s free.
In addition to the presentations at the traditional cultural venues (Casa de Cultura de Santa Elena, the San Antonio de Prado Theater, the Pedregal Open Air Theater, the UVA El Paraíso and the UVA Nuevo Occidente), the great novelty of this edition is the return of the traditional circus tents to the neighborhoods.
The Carpa Circo Medellín will be in its traditional headquarters on the Nutibara hill, while the Carpa Teatro Inédito collective will be installed in the Santa Elena district, in the Barro Blanco village.
Tent Mini Circo Show will have its functions in the Parque Biblioteca La Ladera. All with performances between 3:00 and 7:00 pm
The program can be consulted on the social networks of @NosMueveLaCultura
Swollen feet
What is it? A play of dance theater by the Colectivo Quimera Móvil
Where? Elemental Teatro, cra 42 # 44-46
When? November 12, 13 and 14
How many? $ 20,000
+ information www.elementalteatro.com
Why? It addresses the theme of forced displacement, from contemporary dance. This is how its creators describe it: “A thoughtful presentation about an unwanted course: the overwhelming and deafening city that absorbs all possibility of return.”
Muleteer festivities
What is it? A traditional event of the Paisa culture that celebrates the arriera tradition with dance, song, theater and sport.
Where? Ciudad Bolívar, Antioquia.
When? November 13, 14 and 15
How many? Free.
+ information ciudadbolivar-antioquia.gov.co
Why? It is a trip to the past, to the memories and the history of the peasants and muleteers of the department. Help with the tourist reactivation of the municipality.
The sorcerer’s milonga
What is it? Two shows, Tango al Sur and Let’s dance a tango.
Where? Otraparte Theater, Envigado
When? November 13
+ information www.latiquetera.com
Why? In Tango al Sur the voice of Estefanía Arias will be heard, there will be piano, flute and bandoneon and dance couples Ana María Granados and Juan Camilo Maldonado, and Eliana Alméciga and Carlos Arias. In Bailemos un tango there will be the Evotango dance company, with five couples on stage.
Trio America in Fredonia
What is it? Concert of this renowned group of boleros and music of yesteryear.
Where? Rafael Leónidas Velásquez Theater
When? November 13, 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm with limited capacity
Price: 6,000, 8,000,
15,000 and 17,000 pesos
BOOK ABOUT SQUID
What is it? Brutal honesty was written by Diego Londoño.
Where? Pablo Theater
Tobon Uribe
When? Today, 5:00 pm
How many? Free entry
Why? Afternoon to talk about the life stories of Andrés Calamaro and an intimate concert of friends to remember the artist.
To see in theater
One. Los Zozobrantes, a live comedy with Diego Peña and Santiago Rendón. At the Acción Impro theater, at 8:00 pm today.
Two. Blonde but simple with Vicky Berrío. Only performance at the Prado del Águila Descalza theater. At 8:00 pm Value $ 45,000.
Three. Heaven and hell, New Year’s Eve festival, at the Matacandelas theater. Value: $ 50,000. Tomorrow Sunday, at 3:00 pm