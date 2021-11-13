Piojo Herrera will analyze USA vs. Mexico; will compete against Martinoli

With the intention of fight the rating in the Tri games, TUDN maintains the plan to “customize” the transmissions for Monterrey and Guadalajara, with narrators of said squares, in addition to the national one that already existed. For this purpose, in the issuance of the game between the United States and Mexico tonight for the Sultana del Norte will have a reinforcement: Miguel Herrera.

El Piojo joins the broadcast as a guest from Regios for Regios this Friday in the duel of the United States against Mexico in the World Cup Qualifying; said proposal has the intention of making TUDN grow in the taste of the audience to beat Christian Martinoli and Luis García in rating.

Miguel Herrera knows that the simple fact of competing with the other Televisa colleagues will be a great challenge, so he says he wants to beat Guadalajara and Mexico in rating.

“It is an invitation that they make us and now the people of Televisa Monterrey, in an edition of Regios para Regios that is terrific, I did not have that concept and it will be very cool, very funny because there is a broadcast in Guadalajara, in Mexico and every who will talk about our ideas … Hopefully we have a good rating to beat the other cities, although it is the same television station, but it would be nice if people go to see what we broadcast in Monterrey, “he said in an interview with Mediotiempo.

‘I’m not going to criticize the Mexican National Team!’: Louse

Mexico leads its group with 14 points, followed by the United States with 11, so the leadership is at stake this Friday in that Concacaf classic; And although Herrera knows that pressure and criticism always go against the Aztec Tricolor, he, as an analyst, is not going to speak ill of the Greens.

“We are going to talk about how well they are doing, because there are many who speak and criticize, but they are in the first place, the tie is very difficult and the man has understood well that it must be won, despite the fact that many people say that he plays well, he plays badly, he is there to qualify and the most important thing for Mexico is to qualify for the World Cup. “

“It is not criticizing, it is giving my point of view, I can’t say ‘I would have done this’, because I’m not there anymore, I I go with the analyst idea, I am going to analyze the two teams how they are working, to give my point of view, I am not going to criticize because they are doing things well, they are fighting at the top of the table. The United States did not go to the Olympics when they spoke of a great team, the last World Cup did not qualify either … but today all the criticism and pressure are for Mexico, “he said.

Would Miguel Herrera venture to narrate a match?

Although, he points out that he has done “crazy” things like being an actor in a novel, but a narrator would never be, since he says it is a profession that requires a certain rhythm as not everyone is given it and he took the opportunity to point out who is his favorite in that item.

“Narrate no, because you have to have a rhythmÁngel Fernández did it very well, but I had to listen to him little, I loved him and he has always been the best. Of the lord Hernandez Jr.I can’t forget to see on television that in Tigres and Rayados matches, everyone with their headphones, their radios in the stadium, I asked ‘what are they listening to?’ And they told me They are listening to Don Roberto Hernández Jr.I listened to it and it really was a delight, “he recalled.

What is Regios for Regios?

TUDN began a plan for the regios to take a special liking to the Tri and that also helps them improve the audience in a competition for the rating against TV Azteca with Christian Martinoli and Luis García.

‘Regios para regios’ is the name of the TUDN plan, with narrators and commentators who talk about the feline and albiazules players that are present in the Aztec representative. The group will chronicle Antonio Nelli and Diego Armando Medina and the transmission that can be seen in Nuevo León on channel 8 of Televisa Monterrey.