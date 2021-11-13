Perseverance discovers something “never seen before” on Mars

The discovery of Perseverace on Mars was possible thanks to its drill capable of collecting soil samples. | Photo: NASA.

The rover Perseverance discovered something “never seen before” inside a rock found in the Jezero crater on Mars.

After scrape some rocks from the red planet with his robotic arm in the southern region of Séítah, the Jezero crater, the Perseverance He managed to remove the surface layer that appeared to be rusty and take a look inside, where he found what appears to be a group of minerals and granulated sediments.

“Looking inside to see something that no one has ever seen. I have worn a small patch of this rock to remove the surface layer and take a look underneath ”, reads a publication of the official account of the Perseverance.

The rover carries in the Red planet since October 25, as part of NASA’s search for extraterrestrial life.

After the discovery of the interior of the Martian rocks, the images taken by the rover were sent to Earth to be analyzed and to determine the findings.

Now, the scientific team studies these new images to discover how the rocks were formed and if that environment could have been favorable for life.

In addition to searching microbian lifea, the rover will also bring samples of the planet’s geology so that scientists can develop a more accurate history of what the planet looked like. climate here.

Last october, Perseverance confirmed that jezero crater was a lake about 3.5 billion years ago, which could mean that the red planet once housed water .

According to the experts, the rocks of the jezero crater they act like an ancient, unaltered “time capsule” that can provide scientists with information about the climate of Mars.

“These observations generated excitement among us because we know, from studying Earth, that a layered rock outcrop serves as a geologic timeline,” indicated NASA in the blog dedicated to Perseverance.

“Each layer records information about the environmental conditions present when the rock was formed, and changes in layer thickness or textural expressions indicate an environmental change. Furthermore, by studying the directions in which the layers were tilted, we determined that the Séítah rocks are probably the oldest exposed rocks in the entire Jezero crater. “

Therefore, the Administration said that “Séítah represents the beginning of the accessible geological record and offers a unique opportunity on a mission to explore the full breadth of landscape evolution.”

This finding was possible thanks to the fact that the rover He has a drill to collect Martian soil and rock core samples, which he stores in sealed tubes until a future mission transports them back to Earth for detailed analysis.

As part of your mission on the red planet, the Perseverance will look for signs of ancient microbial life, which will fuel NASA’s quest to explore the past habitability of Mars.