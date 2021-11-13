Paternity! United States defeats Mexico in Cincinnati and leads Concacaf Qualifiers – Ten

USA gave another blow of authority before Mexico. The gringos beat the Tricolor again at home in a qualifying round, after having done it four the last five times, and are leaders of the Concacaf octagonal after a vital 2-0 victory.

Christian pulisic He entered at minute 69 ‘and at 74’ he made the goal that put the USA against Mexico so that at 85 ‘ Weston McKennie extend the lead of the Americans who managed to suffer in the first half to make a sensational second half.

With this result, those of Gregg Berhalter They are leaders of the octagonal with 14 points, matching with their similar tonight at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati (Ohio), being superior in the table by goal difference (+7 vs +5).

This triumph of the gringos comes after the two finals won against the Aztecs in the competitions of the Nations League and gold Cup, confirming a current paternity between both squads that in the absence of a return, they are one step away from having one foot inside the Qatar World Cup.

USA: Zach Steffen; DeAndre Yedlin, Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Brende Aaronson, Ricardo Pepi and Tim Weah.

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa; Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, Johan Vásquez, Luis Rodríguez, Jesús Gallardo; Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Luis Romo; Hirving Lozano, Jesús Corona and Raúl Jiménez.

Schedule: 8:10 PM from Honduras.

Transmission: Channel 11.