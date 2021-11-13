Osorio’s assistant, surprised with Martino’s ‘punishment’ to the forward

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez has not taken part in a call with the Mexican team since September 2019, for a game against USA.

And prior to a new edition of the Concacaf Classic, Humberto Sierra, who worked as an assistant to Juan Carlos Osorio during his time as DT of the Tricolor, he said surprised by the absence of Hernandez under the technical direction of Gerardo Martino.

“It surprises me because we have no complaints about Javier, I have to say that within the group he was always a good and positive leader who advised the younger players who were arriving, he protected them, he is a man who always trained well and that in the matches gave everything for the selection “, revealed saw in an interview with ESPN.

“The truth is that we, for him and for the entire squad, only have words of gratitude for how well they handled themselves and behaved, these players, whenever they were with us, they left everything and left nothing undelivered, I have to tell you that Javier He was not the exception and he was not indifferent to that, on the contrary, we always value that despite being the figure of Mexico at that time, he was a punctual player who trained 100 percent, who never gave problems, and that for the On the contrary, he was a leader who contributed and who supported the team to always push forward, “he added.

In addition, the Colombian revealed the advantages of having a player like the forward of the Galaxy in the national team.

“Javier is still the top scorer of the Mexican team at all times and that already tells you a lot, besides that he works for the team. He is a man who when he comes down to connect the game opens spaces for midfielders and wingers to internalize and take advantage of these spaces, when he does not have the ball he is also a generous man in the effort to recover it by pressing up, he is a guy who helps on the ball still and he is a man who really makes a team, “he said. Humberto Sierra.

