Only Murders in the Building, a series that combines humor and mystery | the daily

Ignacio Alcuri (IA): The right thing to do, before getting into a discussion about the benefits of this series, would be to tell readers what it is about. Only Murders in the Building is a series of humor and a series of mystery, which parodies the genre true crime how popular it has become on streaming services and podcasts. Am I going well there?

Rodolfo Santullo (RS): Totally. The podcast as an excuse, but also as a motivator for the plot.

AI: We have three very different protagonists –we will talk about them–, who are united by their fanaticism of this genre that puts viewers as part of the investigation; sometimes to draw their own conclusions, sometimes to bring their brains to the case. And obviously they end up producing and starring in their own podcast after a neighbor of the building they live in appears “committed suicide.”

RS: First of all, the plot revolves – as it should be in any good mystery – around the dead man: Tim Kono. A neighbor who, apparently, nobody wanted in the building and who had had problems with several. None that warranted someone killing him but, well, he’s dead. And it happens that our leading trio has some striking information about what happened that night, having shared an elevator ride with the deceased and his fascination for the aforementioned podcasts of true crime, as an excuse to start investigating.

AI: Here I allow myself to ask you a question, taking advantage of this format. What was the first thing that hooked you? Because we have, on the one hand, the comedy factor and, on the other, the detective. And you know a lot about the latter. Do you remember the moment in the first episode where you said “I have to watch this series until the end”?

RS: Well, in my case the game was won from the beginning by starring Steve Martin and Martin Short. With them on board, that was it. And I think it was earlier because of the laughter than because of the intrigue that I told myself: “I’m going to the end.” Although the series also has something very well thought out, which is the cliffhanger At the end of each episode, that revelation of both the case and a secret of one of its protagonists or secondary characters that leaves you wondering what it is like, what happened, what does that mean. And you, what got you hooked?

AI: I must be honest: I have a weakness for fictions that have New York as a silent protagonist. And although this only happens in the first minutes of the first episode, it did not occur to me to ask for my money back. The acting component was also fundamental, and I am going to add the third leg, because Selena Gomez is an actress that with seeing a few minutes of the youthful and chewy The Wizards of Waverly Place I found out I had a great timing of comedy. Much more than Miley Cyrus, than in Hannah Montana I only put faces for canned laughs. Now that we name them, I think we can say that they work very, very well as an ensemble cast.

RS: Well, I did not have it located beyond “Disney singer” and I must say that I was very surprised. He plays in the same league as the two popes they star in, which is to say. They are a formidable trio, with a huge interaction with each other. There is a well-studied balance there about the characters, but it also allows to enhance the performances, I think.

AI: And from what we have discussed off the air –or on paper, in this case–, we agree that the figure that explodes here is Martin Short. It’s not that anyone is going to be surprised by his comedic skills, but in addition to the fact that his role seems tailored to his histrionics, I felt it as the greatest “comeback” of all. A way of saying “don’t forget this guy, he’s a true genius of humor.”

RS: Completely. There is something about Short – and his character, a failed musical producer – that compels you to look at him. While the plot progresses and everything happens, because it is a series that does not give rest, suddenly I was looking at him, laughing at the side joke that long, the expression. He is the MVP of the series, without a doubt.

AI: Steve Martin has a slightly more difficult role, because his role is that of the obsessive hermit who does not have as much facility for feelings, so he plays with a more limited palette. And Selena is the young woman who lives in her aunt’s apartment and she gets along with these two old men, again, because of their passion for mysteries. Let’s get to that then.

RS: As for the detective, beyond being essentially a parody of the true crime, is also the mixture of two subgenres of the classic police: who did it? -or whodunit– and the mystery of the locked room. And it does work very well.

AI: That too I wanted to ask you. You have many more fictions on top – written and audiovisual – of those subgenres, not to mention the ones you have written. Did you find the way the plot progressed interesting – from which we are not going to spoil any-? I also think I saw a metaparody to the way those same podcasts run into suspects, discard them, and so on.

RS: Of course, there is –if you will– a not-so-veiled criticism of how those podcasts work. They report without rigor, with errors, they retract. It is that they are, in themselves, fiction and not research. Here our protagonists go through all that, they go forward, backward. New elements appear and change everything seen. I see it, first of all, as entertainment rather than a great police mystery. The twists, the surprises, are set to perfection so that one advances safely and hooked, although, if I am honest, the identity of the murderer had it quite guessed from several episodes before ending. But it does not matter; here the trip is the important thing, not so much its resolution.

AI: Well there! In my case, as usual, I discovered it at the same time as the characters – sometimes I do it after them. Regarding the new elements that appear, I think that with the passage of the episodes very interesting characters are added, such as a great Nathan Lane who shares a disastrous past with the character of Short, or the queen of podcasts who they will ask for advice, interpreted by Tina Fey. But at times it seemed to me that they opened the game too much. They even have a very interesting episode where the point of view of a character with hearing loss, or the great presence of Jane Lynch. So when it comes to closing, they have to close too many … I don’t know if you’re plotting. Too many spaces. Too many rooms in the building.

RS: Well, but that is a very interesting element too: they live in a building, they are people with a universe alien to this specific situation. So, it is great that characters, themes, issues appear that do not pertain so directly to the mystery, but if they add dramatic thickness to everything. Of all those that appear, I do not want to forget Sting, who perhaps stars in one of the funniest moments of the entire series. And the same happens with Jane Lynch, as you mentioned, who steals her episode with two hands.

AI: The good thing is that this fiction about “only murders in the building” has a confirmed second season, which will allow us to delve into the only-verse in a new batch of episodes. In case there is any doubt, I will be following her from day one because I laughed a lot and also enjoyed the detective. But in that order. I would encourage you to say that we will also count you among the viewers when the series returns.

RS: Oh, sure. One thing that happened to me is that I completely forgot the sequence with which the series opens. And when we got to the end, I was hooked on how he picks it up again. I think we are facing one of the best series of the year, one that recovers artists of the stature of Martin and Short, which shows that Selena Gomez is serious and that it entertains and keeps in suspense during its ten episodes. I don’t know what more you can ask for.

In other buildings There are many mysteries and that link humor, a few. Probably, on the same path as this series today, it is worth highlighting two great classics within the parodies whodunit. Crime by death (Murder By Death, Robert Moore, 1976), with a cast of those inexhaustible, including Peter Sellers, Maggie Smith, David Niven, Peter Falk and none other than Truman Capote. AND Clue, by Jonathan Lynn (1985), where the proverbial board game became a reality thanks to Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Leslie Ann Warren and Christopher Lloyd. In more recent times, and maintaining the style of “almost a parody with a huge cast”, we have Between knives and secrets (Knives Out, Rian Johnson, 2019), with Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Plummer.