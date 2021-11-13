One of the Xiaomi “Pro” that we have recommended the most continues to drop in price

The Chinese smartphone is a smart purchase under 250 euros.

One of the best-selling Xiaomi drops in price for a limited time. The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a discount in its global version, is at your fingertips for 238 euros. Accompany you 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

By less than 240 euros you get a very good device, with a nice design and a 120 Hz display. Also, with a discount on Amazon, which ships it in a fast and free if you are a Prime user.

Buy the Redmi Note 10 Pro at the best price

The Chinese device arrives with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. You will meet a nice flow sensation, a speed that only offers the high refresh rate. Its back is rounded and smooth, you can find it in various colors.

Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a chip thought for him gaming. It will allow you to take advantage of quite demanding apps and games, you will enjoy a good experience. As we have said, it is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.67 “Super AMOLED, FullHD + and 120 Hz screen

5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

4 cameras

NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

The Redmi Note 10 Pro also has 4 rear cameras: we met with an impressive 108 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor for the portrait mode and a 2 megapixel sensor for the black and white mode. On its front, a 16 megapixel camera so you can take the best selfies.

The battery of this Redmi reaches 5,020 mAh and incorporates a 33W fast charge, you will not be stranded without energy. The Chinese device also features a headphone jack, FM radio and NFC, which will allow you to pay with applications such as Google Pay.

