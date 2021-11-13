Official Xbox Twitter account disappeared

And so out of nowhere, the official account of Xbox on Twitter it has disappeared. Yes, an account with millions of followers ceased to exist from one moment to the next, and for now nobody knows exactly what is happening. Interestingly, the Community Manager from Xbox He has already spoken about it, but his comments only leave us with more questions than answers.

Via su Twitter personal, Stein, Social Media Manager for Xbox, revealed that he is already aware of the situation and as I told you before, we do not know well what happened but it seems that Stein is a bit to blame. Or at least that we interpret according to your comments.

“There’s nothing to see. I’m already fixing it…. Pretend I didn’t break it … “

NOTHING TO SEE …

FIXING IT NOW …

PRETEND I DIDN’T BREAK IT… pic.twitter.com/38How4moKs – Stein (@steinekin) November 12, 2021

And is that if you try to enter the official profile of Xbox In this social network, you will only find the following message:

Surely the people of Xbox He’s already working hard to get the account back, and it will certainly be interesting to know exactly what the hell happened. But in the meantime, we can’t do anything other than wait.

Editor’s note: Well, it seems that this is the week of the disappearances, since a couple of days ago the account of Digital Foundry, popular technology channel Youtube. Although in the case of the latter it seems that it was a robbery, while in the case of Xbox we do not know well what is happening.

