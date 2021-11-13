Of series and film premieres

The final stretch of the year arrives and with it a billboard marked by a long list of premieres of episodic series and movies, both in cinemas and on the digital services of Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video. Via Lionsgate, highlights in the new releases the movie “Fortress” the following action and suspense film by renowned Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, also starring Chad Michael Murray and directed by James Cullen Bressack. The film written by Alan Horsnail will be available in Select Cinemas, on Digital and On Demand on December 17 and on Blu-ray and DVD on December 21.

According to the synopsis, the film features a desperate cryptocurrency creator (Jesse Metcalfe) who when he visits The Fortress – a retirement community his father maintains in an isolated and mountainous area – not only finds out that his father (Bruce Willis) has lived a double life, but The Fortress is also one of America’s best-kept secrets: a community for retired members of the Clandestine National Service. When a maniac criminal with a thirst for revenge (Chad Michael Murray) infiltrates The Fortress, father and son must overcome their differences to save each other. Also starring in the film are Jesse Metcalfe, Ser’Darius Blain, Shannen Doherty and Simon Phillips.

For its part, the film “The Nowhere Inn” by director Bill Benz that features performances by Annie Clark (Grammy Winner), Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia) and Dakota Johnson (Suspiria) will open in theaters on November 25. The film that mixes the genres of mockumentary, drama and comedy, had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 in the Official Midnight Selection, receiving very good reviews from critics. Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent, the Grammy-winning artist) and Carrie Brownstein (Sleater-Kinney, Portlandia) present the meta-fictional account of two creative forces that came together to make a documentary about the music of St. Vincent. , life on tour and the character on stage.

Among the new contents of the “Giant of Streaming”, the last five episodes of the series “La Casa de Papel part 5: volume 2” stand out, which were revealed by Netflix through an official trailer, which will debut globally on December 3 to end the robbery. “The Band has been locked up in the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours, they have managed to rescue Lisbon but are experiencing one of their worst moments after losing one of their own”, underlines the official synopsis. “Tokio (Úrsula Corberó) has died and the enemy, wounded and more fearsome than ever, is still inside the Bank of Spain.

In the darkest hours, the band will face the greatest challenges: extract the gold with a plan full of uncertainty, and try to leave the Bank of Spain, surrounded by the Army and with the eyes of the world on it. Everything would be easier if, at least, the Professor did not make the big mistake of his life ”.

Netflix also presents the first romantic youth film produced in Mexico, “Anónima” that will premiere on December 10 with the leading role of Annie Cabello, Ralfmp, Estefi Merelles, Alicia Vélez and Harold Azuara. “Anónima” is a film that follows two teenagers, Valeria (Annie Cabello) and Alex (Marco Antonio Morales de la Peña aka Ralf), who face the challenges of growing up, while they find themselves in a relationship that has two faces. On the one hand, they send text messages without knowing each other’s identity, and on the other they develop something more than a friendship in real life. The film is a Woo Films production for Netflix, directed by María Torres (Do you know Tomás?) And is based on the book of the same name, written by Mexican author Wendy Mora.

On the other hand, the renowned actor Jean Reno will join the cast of the third season of “Who Killed Sara?” which will arrive on Netflix in 2022, a series that in its first installment was seen by more than 55 million households in the first 4 weeks, being in the Top 10 of 87 countries, including the United States, Germany, Israel, Brazil and France. Also, the streaming giant presented a new musical preview of the reboot of the popular series “Rebelde”, which will debut on January 5, 2022, on this occasion, the Battle of the Bands is about to begin and the EWS students will have to show his talent to be part of it. Musical classics such as “Oops!… I Did It Again”, “Rebelde” and “Este feeling ”, they will have a new touch and style.

As for Amazon Studios, “Being The Ricardos” will hit theaters on December 10, 2021, and globally on Prime Video on December 21, 2021, the film is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, and starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Jake Lacy, JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat. The platform has also released a first preview of the film in which you can see the first images of the film, which recreates the true story of television star Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and her husband, Cuban actor Desi Arnaz ( Javier Bardem). Through a revealing vision of the complex romantic and professional relationship of the couple, the film narrates a specific week of the production of the program “I Love Lucy”, at the same time that it shows the characters of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaiz in one of its most tense and critical moments.

For its part, the streaming service Disney + released the first trailer of the new Lucasfilm series, “The Boba Fett Book”, which will be published on December 29. The company describes it as a thrilling Star Wars adventure, beginning with legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the criminal side of the Galaxy back to the sands of Tatooine, to claim their right to the territory they used to rule. Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The film stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson serve as executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers; John Bartnicki is the producer and John Hampian is the co-producer.

In addition, The Walt Disney Company service announced that production has begun in Rhode Island on the live action comedy “Abracadabra 2,” the bewitching follow-up to Disney’s Halloween cult classic. The original Disney + film directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin ‘, The Proposal) will be released exclusively on Disney + in 2022. Bette Midler (The Divorcee Club, Forever Friends), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City, Divorce) and Kathy Najimy (Habit Change, Younger) star in the film as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, the exquisitely evil Sanderson sisters who cast a spell on audiences in the 1993 film “Abracadabra.” Doug Jones (The Shape of Water, What We Do in the Shadows) also returns as Billy Butcherson. They are joined by Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl, Master Bet) as Becca, Lilia Buckingham (Dirt, Crown Lake) as Cassie, and Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories, The Baker and Beauty) as Izzy, three young girls from Salem. of the present time that provoke the wrath of the three witches. The film is written by Jen D’Angelo and produced by Lynn Harris, with Adam Shankman, Ralph Winter and David Kirschner serving as executive producers.

Finally, after the premiere last Friday of “Spencer”, the film with which he participated in Venice this year, the Chilean director Pablo Larraín said that he intends to close a trilogy of biographical films about personalities from contemporary history with another woman, whose He did not share his name, although he did say – disproving rumors – that it will not be the American singer Britney Spears, because she is not “the right person” for the project. Larraín has carved out a niche for himself with his depiction of powerful women in history, beginning with Jackie Kennedy, played by Oscar nominee Natalie Portman in “Jackie,” and now Princess Diana through the lens of Kristen Stewart at her most. recent movie. (Guadalupe Tapia)

