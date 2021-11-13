Nicole Kidman opens a twisted and conventional spa

Series of hotels and spas. This has been the trend of the summer. First we had The White Lotus (HBO) and now it’s the turn of Nine perfect strangers (Amazon Prime Video). The first was the conceptual proposal where Mike White (Enlightened) told us about poor rich men going to a luxury hotel in Hawaii. Conclusions can be drawn after the season is over. The creator has known how to speak of privilege and power relations from complexity: trials do not run only in one direction.

It stands out, for example, the conversation where the couple argues with their cynical and condescending daughter and where it is argued that no one leaves a position of power voluntarily. The progressive ideals are contrasted with the particular, interested, wealthy and pragmatic vision where none of the interlocutors remains like a little angel.

An image of ‘The White Lotus’, luxury and wealthy problems in Hawaii. HBO

Nevertheless, The White Lotus shoots in so many directions and subjects the characters so much to political discourse that, when the time comes to do the check-out, one feels disappointed by the lack of forcefulness and the indifference left by the resolution of the bait (that is, who dies and how they do it).

On Nine perfect strangersOn the other hand, there is no interest in satirizing the privilege of those who stay in the spa of Masha, a Nicole Kidman with a Russian accent, extensions and as slender as it is cloudy when trying to cure the existential crises of the clients. Nor is it necessary. Perhaps that is what is groundbreaking about the miniseries: that actresses like Kidman and Melissa McCarthy produce and star in such a conventional play with a David E. Kelley (Big little lies) by trade that mixes drama with touches of comedy and psychological thriller.

Melissa McCarthy has a scene in the pool where she remembers that she is one of the best actresses in action. HULU

The cast is not all on the same level but Melissa McCarthy only needs one scene in the pool to remember that she is one of the best actresses in action.

The cast is not all on the same level, the direction could be more suggestive and has a superficial look at the conflicts but knows how to present the setting and the characters and McCarthy only needs a scene in the pool to remember that he is one of the best actresses active. Even Kidman draws attention for the wrong reasons, as was the case in The undoing: She is so obsessed with erasing expression marks from the face that she eliminates any possibility of a good performance.

Now, after three episodes of solvent entertainment, it is time to see if the creator knows how to strengthen the anemic material on which it is based, a book by Liane Moriarty that, more than a novel, was a wasted coup. We hope so because there are the most absurd and hilarious clashes at Kidman’s twisted spa.

