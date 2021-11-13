Nicolas Cage refuses to ever see his next movie

Cage assures that his next film was only made for the enjoyment of the audience | AP

Nicolas Cage has enjoyed great acceptance by the general public and the specialized press thanks to his work in “Pig”, a revenge drama in which a lonely man from the mountains looks for those responsible for robbing his pig detecting truffles. A film that despite how strange its premise may seem, currently has 98% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, it appears that Cage is keen to raise the stakes even further on what it has to offer. In 2022, the 57-year-old actor will premiere “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, an action-comedy film in which he will play a fictional and much more exaggerated version of himself.

In this new film, Nicolas Cage plays himself in a time of great financial need, agreeing to a deal with the CIA to serve as an informant at the party of a billionaire who is a huge fan of his acting work and who turns out to be a powerful drug dealer, which leads to a variety of increasingly crazy situations.

Despite the fact that “The unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is a film that he seems to appreciate, Nicolas Cage has indicated in a recent talk with Variety that he has no intention of seeing it, as the actor considers it as a kind of gift for the audience.

“I will never see this movie. They tell me it’s good. I’ve been told that people have loved it and that they enjoy this trip, but I made it for the audience, ”Cage commented. “It’s too much for me to go to the premiere and sit there with everyone. Psychologically, it’s too weird and crazy for me. ”

Nicolas Cage was once widely celebrated by films such as “Moonstruck,” “Adaptation,” or “Leaving Las Vegas,” which earned him an Oscar for “Best Actor” in 1995. After his complete leap into commercial cinema, Cage had some successes. Blockbusters like the two installments of “National Treasure” or not-so-favorable tapes like “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance”, finding a new respite in recent years through independent cinema.