Nicolas Cage. Biography of the Actor. Movies and Anecdotes

Nicolas Cage He is an American actor and has a legendary last name in Hollywood, and his name is Nicolas Cage Coppola, so you can imagine that it has something to do with the director of Apocalipse Now and his daughter Sofia Coppola. Everything is in the family.

He has won the Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas (that was a great movie), and then his problems with the treasury began (a dissipated life that led him to spend a little senseless) led him to smaller productions until, to this day , delights us with three or four films a year, each one of more questionable quality than the last.

And on a personal note: we like it great!

Before, if I had been given a choice with whom to have a drink … maybe I would have chosen Scarlett Johansson or Bill Gates. Today, given my wisdom and my age … today I would choose Mr. Nicolas Cage.

Some films that we have discussed by Nicolas Cage.

Some of the jewels with which this man has delighted us have been (they do not go from worse to even worse than the previous one, it is very difficult to choose):

This other was called Jiu Jitsu (cloth).

And beware that this one is fine.

Video: Nicolas Cage winning his Oscar

