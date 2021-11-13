New study reveals the most loved and most hated Pokémon – Nintenderos

We bring you an interesting list related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is effectively Pokemon.
In the text that you have below, we can know which ones have been named as the most loved and hated Pokémon. This has been learned thanks to a new study carried out by the retailer Ebuyer with data from Linkfluence. So we can see that the most loved Pokémon was Charmander followed by Umbreon and Arcanine, although the most talked about was Pikachu. Secondly, Dragonite, Mewtwo and Snorlax are ranked as the most hated Pokémon.
You have it below:
|Pikachu
|2,300,648
|21.9
|8.54
|Eevee
|636,373
|26.4
|7.37
|Charizard
|567,763
|25.6
|7.56
|Mewtwo
|427,822
|19.1
|11.8
|Bulbasaur
|352,190
|25.7
|9.02
|Charmander
|265,760
|31.2
|5.25
|Gengar
|246,444
|25.3
|9.54
|Squirtle
|241,259
|25.6
|5.96
|Lucario
|231,319
|24.5
|10.8
|Gardevoir
|218,200
|22.6
|7.56
|Snorlax
|212,929
|23.6
|11.3
|Blastoise
|162,794
|19.5
|6.04
|Umbreon
|159,987
|30.8
|5.3
|Garchomp
|156,910
|14.1
|7.3
|Dragonite
|132,879
|21.8
|11.9
|Gyarados
|126,151
|10.6
|4.99
|Absol
|121,755
|21.7
|8.91
|Jigglypuff
|121,314
|17.7
|7.44
|Tyranitar
|100,761
|10.7
|3.62
|Mudkip
|80,343
|25.6
|7.57
|Arcanine
|78,050
|27.1
|5.41
|Ninetales
|67,606
|21.4
|6.27
|Blaziken
|64,580
|24.2
|9.52
|Typhlosion
|52,025
|25.5
|9.59
|Ampharos
|50,482
|20.9
|5.48
|Flygon
|42,581
|20.4
|6.51
|Scizor
|39,557
|19.8
|7.8
|Luxray
|39,455
|24.1
|10.3
|Infernape
|36,707
|21.4
|10.7
|Torterra
|31,770
|21.8
|8.73
What do you think? Do you agree with the top? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.
Source.