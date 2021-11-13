New case of a teacher with Covid-19 in Rosarito secondary school

Rosarito, Baja California.- Before a new positive case to Covid-19 of a teacher at school High school Technique 13 “Micaela Aguilera Topote”, in Rosarito, Baja California, face-to-face classes will be suspended for 14 days.

The positive case of the teacher it was reported by the direction of the high school located in the Primo Tapia Delegation, through a statement.

In the document they point out to the parents that on September 25 a teacher tested positive to the virus, and following health protocols, it was determined that the entire school community will be protected from September 26 to October 11.

So the classes will be taken online and the facilities of the high school They will be sanitized and prevention and safety measures will be taken.

In this school, face-to-face classes began last Monday, September 13, a teacher had already been reported infected, so they suspended classes in seven groups that had had contact with him.

Currently the state of Baja California there are 432 Covid-19 cases active and 756 suspected cases.