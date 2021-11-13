Netflix: Nicolas Cage produced this shocking film that addresses the death penalty

The death penalty in the United States has been one of the controversial issues against which human rights defenders have protested and against which even actors such as Nicholas Cage, who ended up producing a movie starring Kevin Spacey and Kate Winslet, and found within the catalog of Netflix.

In 2003 the film was released The life of David Gale (The Life of David Gale), which received little publicity due to the controversial issue it dealt with, this regardless of the fact that it had great actors recognized as Spacey and Winslet.

The story focuses on David Gale (Kevin Spacey), a university professor and activist against the death penalty, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is sentenced to capital punishment for the rape and murder of his colleague Constance Harraway (Laura Linney).

With just a few days to go before his execution, his lawyer Braxton Belyeu (Lion Rippy) negotiates an interview between David and Bitsey Bloom (Kate Winslet), a reporter for a major news magazine who has a reputation for keeping secrets and protecting her sources, for half a million dollars so the professor can tell his story.

The magazine sends Bitsey in the company of Zack Stemmons (Gabriel Mann) to the penitentiary in Texas. The interview takes place during the three days prior to his execution and, through flashbacks, David tells Bitsey how he ended up on death row, which will lead the journalist to undertake an investigation that will give a great twist within the plot.

Opinions on the film were mixed, since while some critics considered that it told an interesting and solid story, others rejected it totally, to the point of giving it the lowest score within the established scale.

Your own opinion is always the one that counts the most, that is why we consider that you could enjoy this film in Netflix, which leads people to reflect on a really complicated topic, while developing a really entertaining and interesting plot.