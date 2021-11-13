‘Narcos: Mexico 3’: What are the characters that did not exist in real life | Television | Entertainment

The third and final season of this production has ten episodes.

On November 5, the third and final season of the series premiered Narcos: Mexico by the Netflix platform. This production had its first season in 2018 and was originally intended to be the fourth season of Narcos (2015-2017), on drug trafficking in Colombia. However, it was later decided that it is a derivation to relate the Mexican drug trafficking.

Narcos: Mexico, which takes place in the 1980s and 1990s, investigates the origins of the war against illicit drug trafficking in the Aztec country. Follow Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña), a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent, as he investigated the Guadalajara Cartel led by Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna).

Luna’s character – nicknamed The Boss of Bosses – was in jail at the end of the second season, so in the last season he focused on the bosses who took his place. Appear Ernesto “Don Neto” Carrillo (Joaquín Cosío), the Arellano Félix family, Joaquín el “Chapo”Guzmán, among others.

In any case, the producers – as well as in other series or biographical tapes – took some liberties to relate the events. In this way, characters that did not exist in real life or were partially based on some people were included.

For example, Víctor Tapia, played by Luis Gerardo Méndez, appears in this third season and although it is fictional, the situations in which he is involved did occur. Another fictional role that makes its debut is Andrea Núñez (Luisa Rubino), newspaper reporter The Voice of Tijuana, which covers drug trafficking events in Mexico.

Also, Walter “Walt” Breslin (Scoot McNairy), DEA agent, is a fictional character although he is based on a real person whose identity is unknown.

Actresses from Mexico celebrate diversity in television series

Five recommended Netflix series to watch this weekend

The third season of Narcos: Mexico it has ten episodes; Carlos Bernard, co-creator, recently indicated that this marks the end of the series, at least for now. Instead, they will focus on the production of the story of Griselda Blanco, the Colombian drug queen who will be played by Sofía Vergara. (AND)