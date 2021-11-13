My real food, an app for the doctor’s healthy eating

My real food is based on the three rules of “realfooding”: base your diet on real food. Avoid ultra-processed ones (although it allows you to ingest them 10% of the time, as long as it coincides with social or cultural events). And supplement your diet with good processed foods.

My Real Food an app for nutritional quality

My Real Food is a mobile app that allows you to know the nutritional quality of food (by scanning the barcode of the product or looking for it in the database to know its rating). Plus, keep track of your health goals and use a community to stay motivated.

There is talk that it is “like carrying a nutritionist in your pocket”, since the app deciphers food labels and their real components, regardless of whether they bear the label “light”, “bio”, or “0% sugar” .

This not only tells ordinary mortals if something is good or not for us, but it empowers the doctor beyond marketing: the important thing is not the image we have of the brand, but the real components behind each product.

MyRealFood is a totally free application

MyRealFood is a totally free application. It is available for iOS, with a weight of 52.3 MB and for Android, with a weight in this case of 32 MB.

The scores?

Almost all 4 stars out of 5 and up.

To use the application it is necessary to have an email account to register, as well as to choose a username. Once we have carried out these steps, we can start using it.

As we mentioned, although we can point our mobile camera at any food, so that the app tells us if it is good or bad. The app has a community tab, where users share recipes, talk about food, lifestyle, family, etc.

The importance of good nutrition balance

The balance of good nutrition is based on basing our diet on real food and good processed foods, avoiding ultra-processed ones.

In fact, in the application we have the nutritional information about the product, the calories it has, fats, carbohydrates, proteins, sugars, etc. In the same way, alternatives to this product are proposed to us. We can have access to the history of the scanner, so that we do not have to repeat the process of registering food over and over again.

THE APP HAS DIFFERENT MEAL PLANS

Plus Plan

A meal plan adapted to your preferences to lose fat, gain muscle or be healthy

Weekly Plan

Realfooding omnivorous, vegetarian and gluten-free meal plan

Automatic Tracker

Customizing Calorie and Macronutrient Goals

Shopping List

Shopping list with the ingredients you need

Exclusive Group

Group with exclusive content and weekly videos that will help you follow the Plan.

REMEMBER:

A healthy diet for physicians and anyone generally includes nutrient-dense foods from all the major food groups, including lean proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, and colorful fruits and vegetables.

