Movie billboard in Mexico, movie premieres today November 12, 2021: trailers, cast and actors | mx | Movies and series

After having received the corresponding permits from the country’s authorities, all the national cinema chains in Mexico are once again in operation and, without exception, must strictly follow each of the security measures. This week, the main releases are: Chernobyl: The Movie, Contagion on the High Seas, Dear Evan Hansen (with Julianne Moore and Amy adams), Wes Anderson’s latest film The French Chronicle with a great cast (Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Kate Winslet, Benicio del Toro, among many others), the South Korean horror film The Closet and the animated film Rock dog: a star is reborn.

Drama movie in premiere

Chernobyl: The Movie

Synopsis

It is a drama and historical film, directed and starring Danila Kozlovskiy and follows the story of Alexey Karpushin, a young Soviet firefighter from Pripyat, who has finally begun to turn his attention to his personal life beyond his profession. In the past, he had a relationship with a young stylist named Olya that ended in failure. Although in an unexpected reunion, Alexey ends up confessing his love to her by proposing a new life near the sea. However, just when they plan to visit the town they want to move to, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant suffers an explosion that puts thousands of people in the damage zone at risk of death.

Distribution

Danila Kozlovsky as Alexey Karpushin

Oksana Akinshina as Olga Savostina

Filipp Avdeyev is Valera, engineer

Ravshana Kurkova is Dina, a radiologist.

Trailer

Musical film in premiere

Dear Evan Hansen

Synopsis

It is the film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy award winning musical by Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul that follows the story of Evan Hansen (Ben Platt), a high school senior with severe social anxiety disorder, whose letter for himself, one that was not meant to be seen by others, lands in the wrong hands of a classmate who commits suicide as a result. This incident sends Evan on a journey of self-discovery and gives him a chance to finally be accepted by his peers and live the life he never dreamed he could have.

Distribution

Ben Platt as Evan Hansen

Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy

Julianne Moore as Heidi Hansen

Amy Adams as Cunthia Murphy

Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman

Danny Pino is Larry Murphy.

Trailer

Comedy film in premiere

The French Chronicle

Synopsis

Starring Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Kate Winslet, and Benicio del Toro, The French Chronicle is set in 20th century Paris and tells the dream of an American reporter based in Paris who creates a magazine. It is the portrait of a man, of a journalist, who struggles to write what he wants. The film was part of the selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival and is a love letter from Wes Anderson towards the profession of journalism.

Distribution

Frances McDormand as Lucinda Krementz

Benicio del Toro as Moses Rosenthaler

Tilda Swinton as JKL Berensen

Adrien Brody as Julien Cadazio

Léa Seydoux as Simone

Timothée Chalamet as Zeffirelli

Bill Murray is Arthur Howitzer Jr.

Owen Wilson is Herbsaint Sazerac.

Trailer

Animated film in premiere

Rock dog: a star is reborn

Synopsis

Bodi and his band True Blue have started to be recognized by a growing number of fans. He agrees to settle in the nearby city and partner with Lang, a mysterious and fake music producer. No one suspects that this is not who he claims to be and actually has an ulterior motive to help him: a master plan to make them believe that they can be the successors of the celebrity Lil ‘Fox, as he performs, unbeknownst to the band, the processes required to demolish Rock-n-Roll Park, where all the animals converge to play their music.

Distribution (Spanish dubbing)

Luis Leonardo Suárez is Bodi

Mayra Arellano is Dharma

Gerardo Reyero as Khampa

Carlo Vázquez as Lang

Isabel Romo is Maydow

José Luis Miranda is Norbu.

Trailer

Horror movies coming out

Contagion on the high seas

Synopsis

Siobhán is a smart and dedicated marine biology student who is happy to keep her head to her books and stay in the lab, but part of her program requires field experience. As part of an ecological sustainability study, you join the crew of a western Irish fishing boat with a tight-knit crew determined to make a much-needed big catch. Everything is fine at first, but what is supposed to be a simple field survey turns into a horrifying maelstrom as the ship heads into territory that should not be trespassed.

Distribution

Hermione Corfield as Siobhán

Olwen Fouere as Ciara

Dougray Scott as Gerard

Connie Nielsen is Freya.

Trailer

The closet

Synopsis

A recent car accident has claimed the life of Sang-won’s wife. Now, as a busy architect, he is overseeing the construction of a new museum, and as a father, he must raise his young and needy daughter Yi Na. In The Closet, dad and daughter move to a new house to start a life after the tragedy, but nothing seems to go as expected. However, things change and Yi Na finds comfort in the strange noises coming from her bedroom closet. Dad is puzzled and confused, but soon goes down to hell when she disappears without a trace. While searching for her, Sang-won meets the enigmatic Kyung-hoon (Nam-gil Kim), a man who claims he can help her find her little daughter inside the closet.

Distribution

Ha Jung Woo as Sang Woo

Kim Nam Gil as Kyung Hoon

Heo Yool is Yi Na

Kim Mi Hwa is the head of real estate.

Trailer

Cinépolis Billboard

The following films will be released at Cinépolis this November 12:

Chernobyl: The Movie

Contagion on the high seas

Dune

Eternals

Rock dog: a star is reborn

Venom: Carnage released.

Cinemex billboard

The following films will be released at Cinemex this November 12:

Rock dog: a star is reborn

Chernobyl: The Movie

Contagion on the high seas

Dear Evan Hansen

The closet

The French Chronicle.

National Cinematheque Billboard

The following films will be released this November 12 at the National Cinematheque: