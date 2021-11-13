Movie billboard in Mexico, movie premieres today November 12, 2021: trailers, cast and actors | mx | Movies and series

After having received the corresponding permits from the country’s authorities, all the national cinema chains in Mexico are once again in operation and, without exception, must strictly follow each of the security measures. This week, the main releases are: Chernobyl: The Movie, Contagion on the High Seas, Dear Evan Hansen (with Julianne Moore and Amy adams), Wes Anderson’s latest film The French Chronicle with a great cast (Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Kate Winslet, Benicio del Toro, among many others), the South Korean horror film The Closet and the animated film Rock dog: a star is reborn.
Drama movie in premiere
Chernobyl: The Movie
Synopsis
It is a drama and historical film, directed and starring Danila Kozlovskiy and follows the story of Alexey Karpushin, a young Soviet firefighter from Pripyat, who has finally begun to turn his attention to his personal life beyond his profession. In the past, he had a relationship with a young stylist named Olya that ended in failure. Although in an unexpected reunion, Alexey ends up confessing his love to her by proposing a new life near the sea. However, just when they plan to visit the town they want to move to, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant suffers an explosion that puts thousands of people in the damage zone at risk of death.
Distribution
- Danila Kozlovsky as Alexey Karpushin
- Oksana Akinshina as Olga Savostina
- Filipp Avdeyev is Valera, engineer
- Ravshana Kurkova is Dina, a radiologist.
Trailer
Musical film in premiere
Dear Evan Hansen
Synopsis
It is the film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy award winning musical by Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul that follows the story of Evan Hansen (Ben Platt), a high school senior with severe social anxiety disorder, whose letter for himself, one that was not meant to be seen by others, lands in the wrong hands of a classmate who commits suicide as a result. This incident sends Evan on a journey of self-discovery and gives him a chance to finally be accepted by his peers and live the life he never dreamed he could have.
Distribution
- Ben Platt as Evan Hansen
- Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy
- Julianne Moore as Heidi Hansen
- Amy Adams as Cunthia Murphy
- Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman
- Danny Pino is Larry Murphy.
Trailer
Comedy film in premiere
The French Chronicle
Synopsis
Starring Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Kate Winslet, and Benicio del Toro, The French Chronicle is set in 20th century Paris and tells the dream of an American reporter based in Paris who creates a magazine. It is the portrait of a man, of a journalist, who struggles to write what he wants. The film was part of the selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival and is a love letter from Wes Anderson towards the profession of journalism.
Distribution
- Frances McDormand as Lucinda Krementz
- Benicio del Toro as Moses Rosenthaler
- Tilda Swinton as JKL Berensen
- Adrien Brody as Julien Cadazio
- Léa Seydoux as Simone
- Timothée Chalamet as Zeffirelli
- Bill Murray is Arthur Howitzer Jr.
- Owen Wilson is Herbsaint Sazerac.
Trailer
Animated film in premiere
Rock dog: a star is reborn
Synopsis
Bodi and his band True Blue have started to be recognized by a growing number of fans. He agrees to settle in the nearby city and partner with Lang, a mysterious and fake music producer. No one suspects that this is not who he claims to be and actually has an ulterior motive to help him: a master plan to make them believe that they can be the successors of the celebrity Lil ‘Fox, as he performs, unbeknownst to the band, the processes required to demolish Rock-n-Roll Park, where all the animals converge to play their music.
Distribution (Spanish dubbing)
- Luis Leonardo Suárez is Bodi
- Mayra Arellano is Dharma
- Gerardo Reyero as Khampa
- Carlo Vázquez as Lang
- Isabel Romo is Maydow
- José Luis Miranda is Norbu.
Trailer
Horror movies coming out
Contagion on the high seas
Synopsis
Siobhán is a smart and dedicated marine biology student who is happy to keep her head to her books and stay in the lab, but part of her program requires field experience. As part of an ecological sustainability study, you join the crew of a western Irish fishing boat with a tight-knit crew determined to make a much-needed big catch. Everything is fine at first, but what is supposed to be a simple field survey turns into a horrifying maelstrom as the ship heads into territory that should not be trespassed.
Distribution
- Hermione Corfield as Siobhán
- Olwen Fouere as Ciara
- Dougray Scott as Gerard
- Connie Nielsen is Freya.
Trailer
The closet
Synopsis
A recent car accident has claimed the life of Sang-won’s wife. Now, as a busy architect, he is overseeing the construction of a new museum, and as a father, he must raise his young and needy daughter Yi Na. In The Closet, dad and daughter move to a new house to start a life after the tragedy, but nothing seems to go as expected. However, things change and Yi Na finds comfort in the strange noises coming from her bedroom closet. Dad is puzzled and confused, but soon goes down to hell when she disappears without a trace. While searching for her, Sang-won meets the enigmatic Kyung-hoon (Nam-gil Kim), a man who claims he can help her find her little daughter inside the closet.
Distribution
- Ha Jung Woo as Sang Woo
- Kim Nam Gil as Kyung Hoon
- Heo Yool is Yi Na
- Kim Mi Hwa is the head of real estate.
Trailer
Cinépolis Billboard
The following films will be released at Cinépolis this November 12:
- Chernobyl: The Movie
- Contagion on the high seas
- Dune
- Eternals
- Rock dog: a star is reborn
- Venom: Carnage released.
Cinemex billboard
The following films will be released at Cinemex this November 12:
- Rock dog: a star is reborn
- Chernobyl: The Movie
- Contagion on the high seas
- Dear Evan Hansen
- The closet
- The French Chronicle.
National Cinematheque Billboard
The following films will be released this November 12 at the National Cinematheque:
- In the end we dance
- Amparo Ochoa, my barz broke out
- Annette
- Cholitas
- Mesquite heart
- Winter days
- Dune.