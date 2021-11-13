Movie billboard in Mexico, movie premieres today November 12, 2021: trailers, cast and actors | mx | Movies and series

Hasan Sheikh
After having received the corresponding permits from the country’s authorities, all the national cinema chains in Mexico are once again in operation and, without exception, must strictly follow each of the security measures. This week, the main releases are: Chernobyl: The Movie, Contagion on the High Seas, Dear Evan Hansen (with Julianne Moore and Amy adams), Wes Anderson’s latest film The French Chronicle with a great cast (Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Kate Winslet, Benicio del Toro, among many others), the South Korean horror film The Closet and the animated film Rock dog: a star is reborn.

