Monique Pardo announces that she will open her Onlyfans: “I have always had jale con los chibolos” Farándula NNDC | TVMAS

Monique pardo He said that at the insistence of his fans he decided to open his Onlyfans account, but clarified that he will only share artistic photographs, because he wants to take care of his career as a singer.

“Most of my fans are chibolos, I have always had jale with them, but they are sent, sometimes, even daring … I have to clarify that my shows are only artistic. That’s why I’m going to open my ‘Onlyfans’ ”, he said in an interview with the Trome newspaper.

Monique Pardo was taken to an emergency clinic after a threat of heart attack

Monique Pardo on Magaly Medina: “The one that everyone thinks is a demon, is an angel to me”

“Everything is going to be very artistic, I have an image to take care of, but they are going to like it, I am going to do it with great affection. So I would tell Leslie Shaw to take care, I’m here, ha ha ha ”, he limited.

Also, Monique was excited because she has already resumed her face-to-face shows. “Yes, I am starting to work taking all the security measures because the pandemic is not over, but I have to work for my little ones, I cannot leave them helpless. I was in bed for a few days, but I got up, despite all that I have had to live, I am turning the page, starting again “, counted.

The interpreter of “Caramelo, Caramelo” also said that she released her version of “Fuego”, by the singer Farina

“I just recorded the song ‘Fuego’, it’s a cover of ‘Farina’ and the public is liking it a lot, I always try to give the public something different and entertaining. So now I’m full reggaeton. In this way I can watch over my granddaughters and move on in life, forgetting those who turned their back on me ”, explained.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Monique Pardo reveals that she will be a great-grandmother again

Monique Pardo reveals that she will be a great-grandmother again null