Misik tells you the curious facts about Katy Perry that you surely did not know

1. Your real name Katy Perry is one of the most famous singers in the world and throughout the years we have been able to see different facets of her, going from her first musical themes like “I kiss a Girl”, to seeing her go through a painful love disappointment, and now in her new facet as a mother. With music as the only constant, that is why we tell you some curious facts about Katy Perry that you probably did not know. Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, better known as Katy Perry, she decided to change her name to Perry, in order not to be confused with actress Kate Hudson, also “Perry” is her mother’s maiden name. 2. He studied Opera Although she is currently dedicated to pop music, Katy actually studied singing at an early age, since at the age of 9 she entered the Music Academy of the West, where he studied Italian Opera for a short time, which gave him great quality and vocal technique.

3. His Christian music Katy Perry was born and raised in Santa Barbara, California in a very religious family, since her parents are pastors, and for this reason Katy could not listen to all kinds of music unless it was Christian.

And it was precisely in the church where Perry began to sing, and in 2001 he released a Christian album called “Katy Hudson ”, which only sold 200 copies. 4. Rejected before fame Before being the Katy Perry we now know, Katy Perry it was rejected by at least three record companies. Until he signed with Capitol, division of EMI Music. It was with this that he released the album “One Of The Boys” (2008), with which she gained fame and sold millions of copies and positioned her in the industry.

This album contains songs like: “I kissed a girl” (apparently inspired by Scarlett Johansson) and “Hot N Cold”, his first songs to become popular. 5. He broke records You haven’t seen something like this since Michael Jackson, Katy Perry was the first woman to have five songs in the first place of the ranking of Top 100 Billboard Singles.

The topics were: “California Gurls”, “Teenage Dream”, “Firework”, “ET” and “Last Friday Night (TGIF)”, which belonged to the album “Teenage Dream” (2010). In addition to that record, he also broke another record, in which for 69 consecutive weeks remained within the Hot 100. AND “California Gurls ”was the most downloaded song in 2010 in the United States, with 4,398,212 downloads in that country and worldwide sales of eight million. For is not enough with Prismatic World Tour, managed to be the highest paid artist of 2015, this according to Forbes magazine. 6. Love for your grandmother Katy Perry’s grandmother was her adoration, who unfortunately passed away during the pandemic and a few days after Katy had her first daughter, however, Katy used to show off her grandmother and go out with her to various events and red carpets, it was also part of his video clip “Waking Up in Vegas.”

7. His tattoos Another curious fact about Katy Perry is the meaning of her tattoos; starting with the one that says “Jesus”, it also has others that signify steps in his career, such as a strawberry, which means his album “One Of The Boys”, a candy, which means his album ” Teenage Dream “, as well as the initials” XLIV “, which represent the Superbowl in which he participated and gave one of the best shows in history.

8. It is not welcome in China Despite the fact that Katy Perry is one of the most sympathetic and beloved singers in the world, there is actually a country that does not allow her to enter, and that is China. Why ?, it turns out Katy Perry In 2015, she decided to wear a sunflower dress to a concert in Taiwan’s capital Taipei. In this place the sunflowers signify the desire for independence in the Chinese state, which was considered a disrespectful gesture. Besides the China’s Minister of Culture regarded Katy Perry’s music as “Disturbing the order of the online music market and endangering the security of the national culture.”

These were some fun facts about Katy Perry with Misik that you probably did not know, and with Misik you can find headphones, speakers and more to enjoy Perry’s music. Tell us, what is your favorite song?