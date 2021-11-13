Mexican team. “Go away,” they shout to Tata after the United States 2-0 Mexico conference

Three consecutive defeats against the USA have caused more than annoyance in the Mexican fans with the players, but also with the coach of the Mexican team, Gerardo Martino.

At the end of the press conference of the party in which the Tricolor lost 2-0 to the Americans, some supporters of Mexico They yelled “Now go” to ‘Tata‘.

These words to the South American strategist came after Martino left the press room and passed by the side of a restaurant, in the TQL Stadium. There, the fans behind glass doors began with the protests.

Mexico in addition to not adding, it allowed those led by Gregg Berhalter take the lead of the octagonal of the Concacaf, heading to Qatar World Cup 2022.

The set of the Stars and Stripes reached 14 points, equaled Mexico, but by two goals difference he remains at the top of the table.

Again the USA they achieve the famous “Dos a cero” against the Mexicans.

Now, Martino and their selected will travel to Edmonton to measure up to Canada in the second game of the FIFA date.

