Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are caught having a romantic vacation in Greece

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they wasted honey while in Greece.

The couple were photographed holding hands over the past weekend during a leisurely stroll through Santorini, Greece, where they were on vacation.

You will be interested: Paris Hilton shares the first photo of her wedding dress after marrying Carter Reum

For his departure, the 31-year-old musician wore a white tank top with black pants that he accessorized with a pearl necklace and a cap.

Fox, 35, also donned a cap and accessorized her boyfriend’s look with a black tank top that she wore with brown pants and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Their journey comes nearly a month after they appeared on the cover of the Fall / Winter 2021 issue of British GQ Style together and answered the magazine’s dating questionnaire.

The duo took turns testing each other’s knowledge of everything from their partner’s favorite movie to their favorite way to relax in a 15-minute video.

The musician revealed sweet details about the couple’s first date during the quiz. The two met on the set of their movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and then went public with their relationship last summer.

“Our first date was epic. I picked you up in an old school Cadillac and it had thousands of roses on it,” Kelly said, adding that the couple had sushi for dinner on a hill overlooking Los Angeles’ Topanga Canyon and shared a kiss.

“Our first date, we breathed,” he added. “That’s what we did.”

The “Jennifer’s Body” actress also revealed that her last vacation was a trip to Bora Bora in January, where she and Kelly walked a gravel road for “forever because we ate mushrooms,” before adding, “Those mushrooms were very powerful”.

Fox and Kelly have been dating since May 2020 and went public with their relationship with their November red carpet debut later that year.

Keep reading: Camila Cabello pays tribute to Mother Nature with a new tattoo

Fox told British GQ when he met Kelly that he did not expect to find his “soul mate”.

“[Estaba] definitely open [al] love, but I didn’t anticipate walking straight to my soulmate like that. Obviously it was about the way he had been living, and those roads lined up, those doors opened, “he recalled.” It was [como si] all the obstacles that had kept us apart for all those years [hubieran sido eliminados] and we could finally cross over. “