Meadow Walker congratulates Vin Diesel on his birthday and proves they are family

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker has always been very close to the actor Vin Diesel, who, in addition to his father’s companion in the saga ‘Fast and Furious’He was also a close friend. So much so that, after his death, and due to his closeness to Meadow, Vin Diesel became his legal guardian.

Now the actor he has turned 54 years old and his “stepdaughter” wanted to celebrate. “Happy Birthday I love you”, He writes in an Instagram story, along with a photo from a few months ago, accompanied by one of Vin’s daughters. When he posted that photo to his feed, he used the caption to put a simple “family”, next to a heart.

Both use social networks constantly and not only to show their good relationship or pose with the daughters of Vin Diesel… but also to remember the man who unites them: Paul Walker.

Meadow Walker’s role in ‘Fast and Furious’ after Paul Walker

Following the death of Paul Walker in 2013, the film saga ‘Fast and furious‘, in which he played Brian, went ahead, but without forgetting the actor, both in front of and behind the screens. What not everyone knows is that his daughter Meadow has had a lot to do with this. She and her uncles are present on the set to help with the character and also to ensure that they are comfortable with the team’s decisions.

This has been assured by the rapper Ludacris, Tj Parker in the saga, who talked about it in an interview for SXM: “His legacy is always there with his daughter on set and her brothers. We always consult them and they tell us how they feel. How we can incorporate you and how your legacy can continue to be present“.

In the same interview, Jordana Brewster He also wanted to talk about it regarding his character, since Mia Toretto is Brian’s wife: “We want to honor his legacy and I think it’s very nice that Brian is still alive in the universe. But yes, I think Mia represents him in some way. It’s something we wanted to do well and that I don’t take it lightly“said the actress.

