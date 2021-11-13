Max Scherzer possible free agency destinations

It looks like the Padres were going to acquire Scherzer at the trade deadline, before the Dodgers took him away. Scherzer probably would have approved of the change, so he’s not against the idea of ​​moving a little further south than Los Angeles. Padres general manager AJ Preller tends to be aggressive in the offseason, and if he thinks Scherzer’s inclusion will lead to the division title, he may try to get hold of the ace again to take over the top of the league. rotation of San Diego.