Matt Damon, Courage Father and Four Other Movies of the Week | Culture

The first half of August ends, the heat is pressing and the movie theaters become one of the best alternatives to shelter. Matt Damon stars Question of blood, a film by Tom McCarthy, author of Spotlight, in which the story of a courageous father is mixed with the background memory of the Amanda Knox case. In case you prefer pure entertainment, it is released Escape room 2: you’re dying to get out: the title is literal, you have to overcome the stages of what has become the new adolescent entertainment if you do not want to lose your life.

Charlatan is the story of a Czech healer without medical training by veteran Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland. Nor-newcomer István Szabó presents The Budapest doctor in Spanish cinemas; and Horsemen of justice is a Danish black comedy starring Mads Mikkelsen.

Here you can find all the premieres commented on by our critics Elsa Fernández-Santos and Javier Ocaña.