Matt Damon, Courage Father and Four Other Movies of the Week | Culture

The first half of August ends, the heat is pressing and the movie theaters become one of the best alternatives to shelter. Matt Damon stars Question of blood, a film by Tom McCarthy, author of Spotlight, in which the story of a courageous father is mixed with the background memory of the Amanda Knox case. In case you prefer pure entertainment, it is released Escape room 2: you’re dying to get out: the title is literal, you have to overcome the stages of what has become the new adolescent entertainment if you do not want to lose your life.
Charlatan is the story of a Czech healer without medical training by veteran Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland. Nor-newcomer István Szabó presents The Budapest doctor in Spanish cinemas; and Horsemen of justice is a Danish black comedy starring Mads Mikkelsen.
For the director, the knox case It is only an excuse to reflect on the endemic violence in his country and the awareness of a courageous father facing his own relationship with that violence.
The retirement as a family doctor in his hometown of a prestigious cardiologist, his encounters with his rather harpy mother, with an old love of youth, with a new autumnal sentimental challenge, occupy a story perhaps somewhat abrupt but almost always interesting.
In this sequel, six people find themselves unexpectedly locked in a new series of escape rooms, gradually revealing what they have in common to survive.
A guy who at times seems like an inscrutable holy man capable of guessing the day of the death of his patients, while in other passages he surprises with his brutal physical and psychological violence is the protagonist of this film.
The film delves into the dangerous mental stubbornness, based on a courageous fusion of genres: black comedy dominates, always compromised when it is close to an event as dramatic as a train attack with a dozen deaths.