Luckiest Girl Alive: Mila Kunis, ‘the girl who had it all’, reappears with a Netflix contract under her arm | Film and Television

Mila Kunis it was for a few years one of the most promising actresses in American cinema. In 2010 he premiered The book of Eli and Black Swan; a year later he launched the hit comedy With the right to rub next to Justin timberlake. Later appeared in Ted and Oz, a world of fantasy. However, after these projects his career began to wane. After some movies mediocre that were named after Annie, Jupiter’s fate and The great riot, many lost track of him. For 3 years, date signed The spy who dumped me, has not released anything. What has become of her?

Thanks to Deadline today we know that this actress ukrainian, couple of Ashton Kutcher from 2015.She has no intention of leaving the cinema, no matter how much she is no longer hired in top-notch productions. In fact, he just signed with Netflix a succulent contract to be part of the cast of the adaptation of the novel The girl who had it all, written by Jessica knoll on 2015..

We do not know what role Kunis will play in this adaptation of the best seller of Knoll, if she will be the main actress or will have a supporting role, although since she is also involved in the production she will probably have a big role.

The story of the book, remember, explores the life of Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New York woman who seems to have it all in life: a good job in a local magazine, a great wardrobe and many dreams about to come true. However, when the director of a crime documentary invites her to recall an incident that marked her when she was a Teen, Ani begins to delve into a dark side of her past that she had left behind.

This film will be written by the own Jessica knoll and the address will be borne by Mike barker, one of the star directors of The Handmaid’s Tale and Fargo, nominated for two emmy awards.