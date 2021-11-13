LMP: The first round ends and this is how the standing was | News from Mexico

HERMOSILLO, Mexico-. Regular season 2021-22 of the baseball of LMP It is already in its half, because last Thursday the first round, and it will be this Friday when the second begins.

In what was the first round of the campaign, which began on October 5, Mayos of Navojoa stayed in the top of standing, Meanwhile he last place it was Cañeros de Los Mochis.

All participating teams in the Mexican Pacific League won at least more than 10 games, except Cañeros, since the Sinaloans only conquered nine trumps. The leaders May they reached the twenty.

First round standing (won and lost)

Mayos of Navojoa: 20-12 Algodoneros de Guasave: 19-13 Charros from Jalisco: 18-14 Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón: 18-14 Tomateros de Culiacán: 17-15 Naranjeros de Hermosillo: 16-16 Sultans of Monterrey: 15-17 Deer of Mazatlan: 14-18 Aguilas de Mexicali: 14-18 Cañeros de Los Mochis: 9-23

This is how the first round will start (visitor-home)