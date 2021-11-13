Fully live Mexico vs USA for the supremacy of the CONCACAF and for the leadership of Octagonal Final Course to Qatar 2022. The two best national teams in the area face off with a scent of #RevanchaAzteca.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE HERE



EXCLUSIVE with Jaime Lozano: The team that is in Jimmy’s mind

Players to watch in Mexico vs United States

On the Mexican side, you will have to pay special attention to what you do Raul Jimenez. The forward of the Wolves is chasing his goal number 28 with the jersey of the Mexican team, living one of his best moments, taking into account the injury he suffered.

It might interest you: The 5 most exciting matches between Mexico and the United States



On the United States side, beyond that

Christian pulisic

he will be a player to watch when he enters, we will have to pay special attention to Ricardo Pepi. The footballer who chose the United States over Mexico, face to face in a Eliminatory match.

Positions of Mexico and the United States

After six games played in the CONCACAF Final Octagonal, the Mexican team marches as leader with 14 units, the product of four victories, two draws and no losses, but the one that follows is USA.

The Stars and Stripes team has 11 points after six games. He has three wins, two draws and one loss. That is, with a win they would tie the Mexican team with 14 points.

CONCACAF Octagonal Final Matches

Besides of Mexico vs United States, on the day of Octagonal Final there will be good matches. Honduras will collide with Corduroymore, Canada will receive Costa Rica Besides that Jamaica visit The savior. Prediction matches reserved by the level of the area.

It will be a crucial day in the Ocagonal Final heading to Qatar 2022. If the Mexican team manages to get the victory, it could be said that he tied his ticket to the world Cup, in a relatively quiet Elimination for the team led by Gerardo Martino.

It might interest you: Confirmed lineups Mexico vs United States

