Liga MX ‘will study’ if it will continue the Repechage in 2022

The 2022 complex that is in store for the completion of the Qatar World Cup will lead to MX League to review how pertinent it would be to hold the round of Repechage when a year full of activity comes, anticipated Mikel Arriola, president of that body.

Due to the high temperatures that usually occur in the next World Cup venue, it was agreed that it will take place from November 21 to December 18, a period in which the heat decreases, which will force to the major leagues of world football to adjust their calendars, something that requires a deep analysis in Mexico.

“We still don’t know (if there will be Repechage or not), we have to review the results of this season. It does not necessarily influence whether you remove or put Repechage to finish before, but without a doubt it will be a subject that we are going to study, ”Arriola explained to Fox Sports.

Anticipated that the draft calendar will be presented in the first half of December to the owners of the clubs, for which they are already in the working stage.

“Most likely let’s finish the second half of the year before, so that the national teams have assured their process prior to the World Cup ”, added the manager.

Strong hand against discrimination

After Ricardo Ferretti’s 3-game suspension for discriminatory expressions and the veto of a party imposed on the Blue Cross Due to the homophobic cry, Arriola insisted that such acts will be punished, in addition to insisting on a culture of prevention.

“We will continue with the preventive effort, but in the event that shouting continues, we will continue to apply the process to remove the people who do it from the stadium.