Lewis Hamilton, the DRS and other FIA and Michael Masi controversies in 2021

Michael Masi has been severely criticized throughout the year for different decisions; now it was because of how long it took for the Hamilton and Mercedes affair

Michael Masi has become the new controversial figure in the Formula 1 in the 2021 season, which has been marked by the controversies that have engulfed the race director for his decisions, and which this weekend reappear due to the time it took them a verdict on the DRS of Lewis hamilton, which did not comply with the regulations.

The name of Michael Masi has begun to be recognized among fans due to the decisions he has made in just eight months and which have been questioned by drivers and team managers.

Michael Masi, FIA F1 Race Director. Getty

Michael Masi took his post in 2019 following the passing of Charlie whiting, so this moved up the org chart after going through F2 and F3.

The biggest controversy that has experienced in the year was the suspension of the Belgian Grand Prix, which was marked by the rain that occurred throughout the day and caused a three-hour delay in the race. The rain did not stop on the day and with only three laps held with a safety car it was decided to finish the race and award only half of the points in dispute.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Another of the controversial determinations that he had was the sanction of 10 seconds to Lewis hamilton after touch with Max verstappen and that caused the Dutch to be out and against the tire protection wall in Silverstone, England.

Criticism was swift against the Briton, but Michael Masi defended the 10-second penalty at the time of his pit stop. “I think one of the great parts that has been a mainstay for many, many years, is that, and this came about through discussions before my time, between all the teams, the FIA ​​and F1, and the directors of The teams were quite adamant that the consequences of an incident should not be considered. So when they are judging incidents, they are judging the incident itself. And the merits of the incident, not what happens afterwards as a consequence ”, Masi clarified in this regard.

In the United States Grand Prix, drivers Fernando Alonso, Anotnio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen experienced some duels on the track, which caused the stewards to sanction some actions and others to go unpunished. This caused the Asturian to question the decisions made.

Max Vertappen left the British GP after the crash with Hamilton. F1.com

“We have a lot of fans all over the world and we saw in the Austin race how incredible it was to have the stands full of people, etc. So we have to put on a show to match that,” said Fernando Alonso.

2 Related

The Austrian Grand Prix was still the source of criticism against Michael Masi, since he sanctioned Lando norris for a maneuver on Czech Pérez, who in the fight for position with the Briton touched the sand trap with his tires and thus lost positions.

The McLaren driver was suspended with five seconds. Laps later the punished went to Checo Pérez, since in his fight with Charles Leclerc he was punished twice with five seconds in each maneuver.

This Sunday the FIA ​​decided to sanction Max Verstappen with 50 thousand euros for directly touching Lewis Hamilton’s car when he was at Parc Fermé, setting a precedent in the history of the category. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from qualifying and will start from the last position on the grid.

The fans and the press criticized the time taken by the FIA ​​to make its verdict known, since the investigation was announced on Friday afternoon and after 18 hours the punishment of the driver and team defending the world championships was announced .