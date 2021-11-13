Lewis Hamilton risks heavy penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.11.2021 17:55:47





Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) achieved the first starting position of the sprint race this Saturday that will define the starting positions of the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix, although an apparent technical infraction puts him at great risk and could see him start in last position on Sunday.

A couple of hours after Hamilton looked devastating in qualifying sessions, the Formula 1 paddock expanded the rumor of a possible infraction made by the British, who would have benefited from a DRS more open than allowed, which would have helped him have a faster car.

If the stewards consider that your car does not comply with the regulations, Hamilton can be disqualified and start from the back of the grid, which would be a big blow in his intention to unseat the Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull from the top of the drivers’ championship.

With a 19-point lead over the strongman of the silver dates, Verstappen set the second fastest time.

Starting positions for Sunday’s Grand Prix will be determined from the results of Saturday’s qualifying race.

Five places behind, regardless of whether there is a penalty or not

Hamilton’s position on the sprint will be vital to counter a five-seater penalty for Sunday’s start, imposed by a new engine change that exceeds the authorized quota per season.

“When they they use a new engine it is normal that they have a little more strength for the weekend, so for me it is no surprise. I am happy to be second“said Verstappen, who at 24 is seeking his first F1 world title.

– Last sprint –

The Brazilian GP is the third and last of this season (after Great Britain in July and Italy in September) in offering the sprint race format, a competition of thirty minutes or 24 laps that also distributes from three to one point.

In the absence of four valid for the end, for Hamilton, winner at this track in 2016 and 2018, winning the qualifying run would mean reducing the distance with his maximum rival, who obtained first place in the last two Grand Prix (United States and Mexico ).