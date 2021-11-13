Lewis Hamilton is disqualified; Checo Pérez starts third

Finally the FIA ​​decided to eliminate Hamilton from the qualifying session, so he will have to start last

The Mexican pilot Czech Pérez will come out in the third position of the sprint classification to be held at the Brazilian Grand Prix after the penalty suffered by the pilot of Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton.

The FIA announced that the seven-time champion, Lewis hamilton, was disqualified after not complying with the allowed measures of the DRS zone, for which he lost the opportunity to start from the first position.

Lewis Hamilton will have to start from last position in the Sprint Qualy for the Brazilian GP. Getty

Given this, the Dutchman and leader of the championship, Max verstappen, will start from the first place, while in the second position the Finn Valtteri Bottas will.

Hamilton will have to start from the back of the grid and, in addition, he has a pending penalty for the engine change for this race, so he will lose five places at the end of the sprint classification that will be lived in Brazil.

Hamilton will share the last row of exit with the Russian Nikita Mazepin.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The sprint race is a race of just 100 kilometers or 30 minutes, and it will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race. There are no mandatory pit stops.

English driver Lewis Hamilton was disqualified after qualifying on Friday for not having the necessary measures on his car, the FIA ​​announced in a press release.

“The technical delegate reported that Car 44 did not pass the test designed to consult the requirements of the last paragraph of art. 3.6.3 of Formula 1 FIA 2021 Technical Regulations. In simple terms, there is a gap between the upper and lower parts of the rear wing. When DRS is not activated, this gap should be between 10mm and 15mm. The car passed this part of the test ”, reads the text.

In the same way, they stated that “when DRS is activated, which raises the upper element of the wing to a flatter level of position, the space must be between 10 mm and 85 mm. The maximum gap is measured, according to TD / 011-19, this has a gauge of 85 mm against the gap with a maximum load of 10 N (ten newtons.) If the indicator passes, the car has failed the test. In this case, the meter would not go through the inner section of the wing, but it did go through the outer section of the wing. This test was repeated four times with two different calibers, once done in the presence of the stewards and representatives of the Competitor. The stewards held a hearing on Friday after qualifying with Ron Meadows, the competition representative, and Simon Cole, the chief engineer, Trackside and FIA Jo Bauer, technical delegate, and Nicholas Tombazis, the car’s technical director.