Lewis Hamilton could face a new sanction for irregularities in the DRS

The sevenfold English Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, who will lose five places on the grid for changing the combustion chamber of his Mercedes engine, may face a new penalty at the Brazilian Grand Prix (from Sao Paulo, this year), due to irregularities that were discovered in the movable rear wing of his car.

Apparently, Hamilton may have unevenly benefited from the DRS (the aerodynamic grip reduction system) system when he set this Friday the fastest qualifying time commanded by the starting grid. of qualifying this Saturday, a sprint test of about 100 kilometers, the third part of Sunday’s race.

Lewis Hamilton’s rear wing exceeds the allowable dimensions. Getty Images

The management of F1 reported this Friday at the São Paulo circuit of Interlagos in Sao Paulo, that the FIA ​​technical delegate, Jo Bauer, warned that the amplitude of the DRS of the Mercedes of the seven-time English world champion exceeds the established measure (85 millimeters) according to article 3.6.3 of the F1 technical regulations.

For that reason, If the stewards decide to sanction him, Hamilton – second in the World Cup, 19 points behind the leader, the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – could suffer a new penalty that would force him to start this Saturday from the last position from the grill or from the ‘pit lane’.

Qualifying in a sprint test format – which debuted this year at Silverstone (England) and is being used for the third time, having also been used at Monza (Italy) – will not only command the starting formation for Sunday’s race, but also which will award three, two and one point, respectively to the first three classified; so the decision can clearly affect the resolution of the World Cup, with four races remaining for its conclusion.