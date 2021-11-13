Leonardo DiCaprio and the mythical scenes he has improvised in the cinema

Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the most important figures in Hollywood. The American actor, who today turns 47 old, is recognized for his chameleon capacity and his imposing personality, characteristics that have become an essential brand in each of the characters She has played since her big screen debut in the sci-fi horror movie Critters 3 (1991).

With an invaluable track record, DiCaprio has starred in film gems, including Titanic, a film that became a worldwide phenomenon. As if that were not enough, the actor has given the audience key moments in the cinema that will go down in history, that is why here we collect some of the most iconic scenes he has improvised.

‘Django Unchained’

Quentin Tarantino’s award-winning film features numerous gory episodes and twists and turns that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. One of the most talked about scenes is when Calvin J. Candie, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, breaks a crystal glass with his hand in full discussion with Dr. King Schultz.

This moment was completely unexpected, as DiCaprio yes he cut his palm; however, he decided to continue filming despite the deep cut that was made.

‘The wolf of Wall Street’

If you have already seen this film, directed by Martin Scorsese, you will surely remember when Jordan Belfort had an episode of hallucinations resulting from excessive drug use. What few will know is that this entire sequence was devised by DiCaprio himself.

‘Titanic’

Without a doubt, Leonardo DiCaprio became a movie star after giving life to Jack Dawson. There are many curious facts about this film directed by James Cameron; one of them has to do with the legendary phrase that Jack shouts after boarding the imposing ship: “I’m king of the world”, as this was not in the script.

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

The film by the acclaimed director, Quentin Tarantino, brought together two greats of cinema: Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, the latter gives life to Rick Dalton, an actor who is struggling to regain his career in Hollywood.

In one of the scenes, Rick Dalton collapses in the dressing room after forgetting his script due to the alcoholic beverages he drank the night before, this sequence was also improvised by DiCaprio, as revealed by Tarantino at the New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles after the screening of the film.

It is worth mentioning that Leonardo DiCaprio is not only one of the great stars of the seventh art, he is also committed to the environment, as he has joined activists and supported projects to face the climate crisis; actions with which it reaffirms its pact for a better planet.

amt