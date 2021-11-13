Lens fan prints his CV on a giant flag and goes viral

French soccer had a somewhat unusual moment last weekend, when an amateur named Jean Guichard, who is a faithful follower of Lens, appeared in the stands of the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium, with a giant flag, which would not have surprised if it had not Your printed resume!

And is that the 21-year-old fanatic has the dream of working in the team of his loves, so that it occurred to him to bring his CV in a giant size to attract attention and see if he had a chance to join the ranks of the club. The event occurred last Friday in the Lens win (4-0) against Troyes.

How did you come up with printing your CV in a giant size?

Jean guichard explained in an interview that flag where you printed your CV It measures three meters and that was an idea that could crystallize thanks to the help of friends and family.

“I had the crazy idea to print my CV on a flag eleven months ago. I have talked about it a lot, with qualified people. I got encouragement like ‘It’s cool, go ahead and do it!’ , And at the same time you ask, like ‘Wait, but how are you going to do it?’ This is what helped me prepare well.

“For the design in the Lens colors, I received a great help from a friend, Cassandre Teyssier. My father helped me put the right things on this CV, although the objective was not necessarily to read it, but to see that it was a CV. We had to find the right printer to have something that would hold and hook, so I called asking about the fabric, how was the fabric, etc. It cost me between 50 and 150 euros, but the results are very positive, “he said for the then24 portal.

This Lens fan has always wanted to work for the club. So he put his resume on a flag and took it to the stadium. How about this idea? pic.twitter.com/fsGVJRDyge – Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) November 12, 2021

And even though at the moment the people of Lens have not contacted with the young fan, he is more than satisfied with what has been achieved, because His video with his CV in the Stadium has gone viral and has been reproduced more than 450 thousand times, coupled with that has already been contacted by other companies through the platform LinkedIn.

“(The video) slowly began to appear on LinkedIn and I received comments in less than 24 hours: job offers, calls, emailed job descriptions and private message on LinkedIn. The noise from the video completely exceeds my expectations or what I could have imagined. It is very satisfying and very disturbing at the same time. The next step is to calm this emotion a bit to ask myself and think about the proposals“, he recounted.