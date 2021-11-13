LaPeorMamá. My son the empowered

Last week the notice came from my children’s school that the

The truth is that, without intention of being presumptuous, I download the ballots to verify what

I know: My children get cigar 9 and 10. That was rather from their father. Although now that

I think, in Primary I was also 9 and 10; and some eights and sevens.

Indeed, both one and the other had 9 or 10 in all subjects. And although I

I feel proud, it is not something that mortifies me because I am completely convinced

that a number does not define anyone.

Around there I found that #minispeedy had an 8 in order and cleanliness. Let’s be honest,

neither of the two things are its greatest virtues but it didn’t worry me either.

We were in the car and I told them:

– Hey, the grades came in today. They both had pure 9 and 10 in their subjects.

#minispeedy they put 8 in order and cleanliness.

The aforementioned answers me:

– Yes, the miss had already told me. – With a face of consternation.

– And did he tell you why?

– Well, because of my handwriting. That she is very small. I have to do one letter per square.

I need to stop for a moment to explain to you how my firstborn makes the lyrics. Think about the

boy picture of notebooks. He puts like 3 letters in a single frame. His handwriting is

lower case! Therefore it is quite unreadable, but every time your dad or I do

an observation about it we only received a: “It’s my handwriting and I like it that way”, and yes, they are

his notes, he studies from there and if he understands then what else does it matter to me. On the positive side,

we save leaves.

However, now that she is going to school again and the teacher is reviewing notes,

I can imagine that he understands almost nothing.

Continuous:

– Well, you’re right. Your handwriting is very small, we have already told you a couple of times.

– Well, I don’t think so. I think it is disrespectful.

At that moment in my head I heard that sound that an acetate makes when the DJ gives it

backwards.

– How disrespectful?

– You are right. It is disrespectful for him to tell me that the lyrics I write are ugly.

In my head several laughter rang out and a “that happens to teach you not to shut up what

think”. But that’s not what came out of my mouth, instead I said:

– Maybe you should talk to the teacher about how you feel, but I don’t think the grade

or the comment has been for that purpose, rather I think it is their job to correct you.

Part of what you need to learn is to make a letter readable to others.

– Well no, I don’t think so.

And hit the persevering kid.

– Well, I understand it and in the end it is your decision whether or not to make changes to your letter but you already know

that if you don’t make a change, that rating will stay there. I even think it could be

worse because if the teacher does not understand your letter on a test, she will give you the wrong answer.

Suddenly, the master of the house who had been listening carefully to the conversation said:

– Don’t you think the teacher thinks your handwriting is disrespectful to her?

Obviously I turned to see him with a face of “where are you going with that?”, The face of #minispeedy is not

I could see but he did ask:

– Pooooor?

– Well, because maybe she thinks that the one you write a letter that she can’t understand is a

disrespectful and worse than not wanting to make an effort to make it more readable.

My brain did click at the time and clapped standing like Meryl Streep at the Oscars,

applause that died away when the kid answered.

– Well no, I really don’t think I think that. – And he continued singing the song that was playing in the

radio.

The lord of the house and I just turn to see each other and I think we both think more or less

the same but we close with a:

– I think it would be important for you to discuss it with the teacher instead of continuing

making assumptions.

– Okay.

I write it down and I keep laughing.

No, my son has not spoken with the teacher, but I have noticed an effort in his penmanship. I guess he just drew his conclusions. And mine is that I love uncontrollably having an empowered child.

