Landon Donovan celebrated US victory over Mexico at Octagonal

Landon donovan, one of the greatest executioners of the Mexican team, could not overlook the victory of the United States team in the match of World Cup qualifying and with a simple message he celebrated that once again they won 2-0.

Now, it was a simple message but loaded with meaning because in addition to putting many flags of USA He put the #DosaCero that became a classic during his time as a player when he imposed a paternity of the team of the stars and stripes against El Tri.

The message on social networks is accompanied by the phrase ‘never felt better’ something like ‘I never felt better’ that evidently provoked many reactions among followers of Donovan and his haters who immediately responded with phrases like: See you at the Aztec stadium.

Donovan managed to score a goal against Mexico in at least four games although two of the most painful were in the Play off heading to 2001 World Cup in Columbus and of course in the Korea-Japan World Cup 2002 in the Round of 16, in a duel that still hurts for many fans.

Donovan He is very close to Mexico because he also had the opportunity to serve in the military in León and speaks Spanish very well. However, his love for USMNT is always prominent.