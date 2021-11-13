Famous singer Katy Perry is a multifaceted woman, but as for the blond hair, had remained firm and majestic, however, now she makes the mistake that drives the stylists and it happened from the discoloration to black.

Any beauty salon he would be surprised and some would even refuse to make you such a radical change of look, and that is that going from an ultra-light tone to the darkest is considered the worst of the sins of the glamor church.

Just as it is very difficult to go from black to white in a single discoloration without mistreating it, unless you have never dyed your hair, it is the same complication to go through from blonde to black, but Katy Perry has not cared and has transformed from one moment to another.

Although he had already been seen with his new black hair with the most beautiful dresses, no one could assure that blond hair was a thing of the past, because at celebrities They love to pose with wigs, like Kylie Jenner does, one day lilac hair and the other redhead.

Until now that he has shared in his most recent Instagram publication the moment in which his hair is dyed black, it has been found that the wife of actor Oralndo Bloom has really committed the outrage of dye your chestnut blonde.

Katy Perry makes the mistake that drives stylists crazy, shows off new hair dye. Photo: Special



For about five to seven weeks the black tint will stay on and then fade away, so Katy Perry de 37 years old you will have to touch up immediately with a new hair dye, maybe and on that occasion surprise with a rijizo or brown tone, ideal for autumn and winter.

According to beauty experts, It is said that it is a mistake in blonde hair to dye them such a dark color because somehow all the bleaching work that the hair has gone through is thrown away. hair fibers.

Bleaching is a multi-session job so hairstylists almost get into cardiac arrest when you ask them to switch from one color to another so abruptly, which is why they recommend that you move on to a tone for you to try more styles like pastel colors.

If you want a radical change, then you can try a new haircut in order to maintain the discoloration and refresh the hair by removing a little battered tips that yes or yes they will be had with the intense process of banqueamiento.