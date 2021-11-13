Katherine Schwarzenegger talks about her husband Chris Pratt’s support

Chris Pratt and his role as father and husband 1:41

(CNN) – When it comes to navigating motherhood, Katherine Schwarzenegger says her husband, Chris Pratt, is her biggest cheerleader.

The 31-year-old author, who welcomed her first child with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor in August, opened up about her challenges and triumphs during the Mother’s Day edition of her Instagram video series, “BDA (Before, During, & After) Baby” (Before, during and after the baby).

“My husband has always been very supportive and also very vocal,” Iskra Lawrence told the British model and new mother on Sunday. “He sees our daughter (Lyla) and says, ‘Can you believe that you are capable of feeding, that your body is capable of feeding your baby?”

Pratt is no stranger to fatherhood – he also has an 8-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, also referred to the social pressure on women to “recover” after giving birth. She said that Pratt is aware of the changes a woman’s body undergoes during and after pregnancy and that he always helps her keep things in perspective.

“Sometimes, I think, especially as women, with this pressure you were talking about to recover from after the baby … you have to keep in mind that when you are breastfeeding, you need, as my husband says, ‘eat to win’, and feed you so that you can also properly nourish your baby, “he said.

Schwarzenegger added that it is important to remember that “for many people, what you eat and how you treat your body also has a huge influence on your milk supply.”

In the video, Schwarzenegger also revealed that she is embracing life as a new mother and avoids judging herself now that her home has more baby-related clutter, focusing instead on the fact that she has the “greatest gift.”

“Before I had my daughter, I always told myself that I was not going to be that person who has games everywhere and baby things everywhere,” she said. “And now I look at my kitchen, and I think: there is a thing that bounces here, there is a DockATot (a chair for babies) here”.