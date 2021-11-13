Kate Winslet breaking the screen

With seven chapters of approximately one hour, Mary of Easttown, is positioned as one of the most remarkable miniseries of recent times. They confirm the large number of nominations (16) for the Emmy, which include best miniseries and Actress.

The plot is about a detective haunted by her son’s suicide that she still can’t get over. To try to dodge his own pain, he dives into the Easttown youth disappearance cases to avoid dealing with his own pain. In the middle of it, another detective appears to help her, played by Eva Petters, with whom at first she is resilient, but with whom she finally ends up forming a friendship that obviously also helps them to get much closer to the truth that lies behind a murder case in the village.

Mare of Easttown is full of twists and turns that blow our minds. When we believe that all is said, we are once again surprised by the events that unfold as the series progresses. Crime, drama, intrigue, are some of the topics that we see in the middle of the series, which despite being very dark and gloomy, at times has small flashes of light like life itself. That is what makes it more special.

On the other hand, Kate Winslet, recognized by various films such as Titanic, Eternal Sunshine, The reader, among others, in this series again vindicates her impressive acting capacity. A tormented, bitter, dull woman manages to transfer each of her sorrows through the screen. Sometimes we understand her, sometimes we look at her from afar without understanding her, but finally Kate manages to enchant us with this character.

Without a doubt a completely recommended series and a must for these days.

“I’m getting to that age where I start to review my life and, I say: This is where I thought I would be and this is where I really am. Does what I say make sense? “

Mare of Easttown available on hbomax

