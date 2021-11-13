Justin Bieber is duped with alleged video Tom Cruise playing guitar

Justin Bieber appears to have been misled by a fake video on TikTok of Tom Cruise playing guitar, according to a report from Daily dot.

Posting to his Instagram Stories, Bieber mentioned that he was “blown away” by the clip of what he thought was the Top Gun star playing guitar.

He wrote, “Tom Cruise, I’m impressed with your guitar skills,” before reiterating his desire to fight the actor after he challenged him to a boxing match earlier this year.

“But you can still hold these hands, boy,” said the “Baby” singer, still not realizing that the video was a deepfake, which means that Cruise’s face has been put on top of someone else’s using effects. special to make it look realistic.

The video is actually from a TikTok account called DeepTomCruise, which has nearly three million followers and regularly posts videos of what Cruise may look like.

The account has been around since February and is the work of Chris Ume, who fuses Cruise’s face with that of impersonator Miles Fisher to create the realistic effect.

Bieber later posted: “Jokes aside, Tom Cruise, your shredding is insane.”

The singer finally realized that the video was a deepfake and wrote, “Isn’t that really Tom Cruise? Lol, oh well, it’s still fun. “

Cruise has yet to respond to Bieber’s challenge to a fight or the deepfake videos.