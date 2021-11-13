Julia Roberts and George Clooney to star in new movie

Julia Roberts and George Clooney will share credits in the new film they will star in together called Ticket to Paradise. The film that will begin filming at the end of this year, will not only reunite these stars of Hollywood, who besides being excellent friends, acted together in Ocean’s Eleven (2001).

Ticket to Paradise will be directed by Ol parker, who wrote El Exótico Hotel Marigold (2011) and who directed films such as Now and Forever (2012) and Mamma Mía: Una y Otra Vez (2018), for the production house Universal Pictures, thus marking the official return of the actress Julia Roberts to its roots: romantic comedies.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney starred in Ocean’s Eleven (2001). Photo taken from a scene from the movie Ocean’s Eleven (2001).

What is Ticket to Paradise about?

According to the Deadline medium, Julia Roberts and George Clooney will play a divorced couple who team up to travel to Bali and try to stop their daughter from repeating the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago: getting married. Let’s just hope that on the way these two revive ‘the flame of their love’ because if not, it will be a great disappointment for those of us who are lovers of the Romantic comedies.

How many times have Julia Roberts and George Clooney worked together?

If we think back to the 90s when Clooney was the heartthrob of the ER series (1994) and Julia Roberts the protagonist of various romantic comedies, such as My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), both with their careers taking off and growing like foam, a romantic comedy with these two actors as their protagonist would make all the sense in the world, but why until now?

The reality of things is that their known friendship and the great chemistry they have in screen it works; and it is not the first time they appear together. Roberts and Clooney have given us performances together that, without a doubt, have remained in the memory of their fans and the general public.

Such is the case of Ocean’s Eleven (2001), for example, where they played a couple separated and Clooney’s character, Danny Ocean, sought to rob the casino of the current partner (Andy Garcia) of Tess (Julia Roberts). In the end, Danny keeps the money and Tess, thus achieving ‘the big scam’.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts played a television host and producer in The Money Master (2016). Photo taken from a scene from the movie El Maestro del Dinero (2016).

They shared credits, in addition, in the film El Maestro del Dinero (2016) where the presenter of a finance program Lee Gates (George Clooney), its producer, Patty (Julia Roberts), and his team, are taken hostage by an irate investor, played by Jack O’Connell (Unbroken).

It is expected that the production from Ticket to Paradise begins later this year, which points to a possible premiere in the year 2022. Universal Pictures and Working Title are the studios behind this film; This indicates that the film will have a debut in the cinemas on an international level. But, as is to be expected, the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused so many changes in the film industry that nothing can be assured.