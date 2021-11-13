Jon Gruden to sue NFL and Roger Goodell

Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner of McDonald Carano, said in a statement that the lawsuit was filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada.

Henderson, Nevada – Former Las Vegas Raiders coach, Jon gruden, is suing the NFL and the commissioner Roger goodell following the leak of his private emails, in the middle of an investigation to the team of Washington Football Team.

Gruden’s attorney, McDonald Carano’s Adam Hosmer-Henner, said in a statement that the lawsuit was filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada.

Jon Gruden had to leave his position at Raiders after an NFL investigation, which the coach was exposed to with racist, homophobic comments. Getty

“The lawsuit alleges that the defendants selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times to damage Gruden’s reputation and force him to leave his job,” Hosmer-Henner said. “There is no explanation or justification as to why the emails from Gruden were the only ones made public among the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL investigation to the Washington team or why the emails were kept for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders season. “

The emails, which contain racist, homophobic and misogynistic language, span a seven-year period beginning in 2011, when Gruden worked for ESPN as an analyst in Monday Night Football.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy called Gruden’s allegations “completely without merit” and emphasized that the league “will vigorously defend itself against these claims.”

The Wall street journal He first reported on October 8 that Gruden had used a racial figurative sense to describe the executive director of the NFL Players Association, DeMaurice Smith. Gruden apologized and two days later, a listless Raiders team lost at home to the Chicago Bears.

On October 11, The New York Times reported on more troublesome emails sent by Gruden. He resigned that night, apologizing again and saying that he never intended to hurt anyone.

The emails were discovered as part of the NFL’s investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct by the Washington team. They were sent by Gruden to the then president of Washington, Bruce Allen, and others.

Gruden has been silent since his resignation, the Raiders going 2-1 with interim coach Rich Bisaccia and hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Gruden, who originally coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, then went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he beat the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII, he was with ESPN from 2009 to 2017. He returned to the Raiders in 2018 on a Contract of 10 years, worth $ 100 million.