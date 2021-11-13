Jon Gruden sued the league and its commissioner for forcing him to resign

The ex-coach of Las vegas raiders, Jon gruden, will sue the NFL and the commissioner Roger goodell considering that the email leak that made him lose his job for posting comments misogynists, macho, homophobic and racistAccording to him and his lawyer, they are part of a campaign to tarnish his image.

The defending de Gruden shared through a statement that the lawsuit had already been filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court of Clark County in Nevada, as they said he was pressured to leave office.

“The lawsuit alleges that the defendants selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to the Wall street journal and to New York Times to damage Gruden’s reputation and force him to quit his job. There is no explanation or justification as to why Gruden’s emails were the only ones made public among the 650,000 emails collected in the investigation of the NFL about the Washington soccer team or why the emails stayed for months before being released amid the Raiders, “the statement read.

Statement below from Jon Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, who filed the complaint Thursday in Clark County, Nevada court. Gruden is seeking damages on seven claims, as well as punitive damages and attorneys’ fees. pic.twitter.com/FsRocrutd2 – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2021

Gruden resigned last October 2021, he had led the team since 2018 when he returned for the second time with the squad.

